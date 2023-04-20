featured breaking
Oklahoma City Bombing Remembered with House Presentation
- City Sentinel Staff Report
Oklahoma City – The Twenty-Eighth anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing was remembered in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday (April 19) with a presentation, the reading of a resolution and 168 seconds of silence.
In the description of a legislative staff press, release, “House Resolution 1011, authored by Representative Rick West, R-Heavener, sends heartfelt remembrances to the families, friends and neighbors of those killed and injured in the terrorist bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and expresses gratitude to those who answered the call for help.”
The bombing happened at 9:02 a.m. April 19, 1995, in downtown Oklahoma City. The destruction of the A.P. Murrah building took “the lives of 168 people and injuring more than 850 others. It is the worst domestic terrorist attack ever to occur in United States history.”
West, who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the time of the bombing, lost seven co-workers that day.
Each year that he's served as a state representative, he's presented a resolution in the House to remember his coworkers and others killed or injured in the terrorist bombing.
"I've kind of made it my mission as a state representative to never let the tragedy of that day go untold," West said.
"We must always remember those whose lives were lost and the actions that brought such loss. At the same time, we learned an incredible lesson about the hearts of Oklahomans. The people of our great state responded with such compassion and an outpouring of support to treat the wounded and take care of the needs of all who were hurt or who came to our aid. This courageous response came to be known as the ‘Oklahoma Standard,’ and it is alive and well today.”
State Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City, helped in Wednesday's presentation.
"We watched in horror, for days, as victims were pulled from beneath the destruction, some of them so tiny that life had only just begun when it was cruelly stolen," Hefner said.
"[Wednesday]'s occasion is a solemn one as we remember those lost and honor the lives of countless others forever changed by the Oklahoma City bombing."
The floor presentation featured several special guests, including Charlie Hanger, the retired Highway Patrolman who apprehended Timothy McVeigh, who had planned the destruction and, after the bombing, was driving toward Kansas when Hanger arrested him.
Several other members of the House of Representatives shared memories from the day of the bombing as well in a video produced by House Communications.
Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, was in seventh grade at the time of the bombing. He said he and his family wanted to help in some way and bought rain coats to distribute to volunteers who were working in the rain. He recalled standing in line for hours because so many others had shown up with similar donations.
"We all did whatever we could with whatever we had," he said.
“It made me very proud of Oklahoma and set the standard for what it meant to be an Oklahoman.”
The full text of House Resolution 1011 can be read here:
A video of House members sharing their memories can be seen here:
House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, shared reflections in the House video referenced above. In a press release sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations on Wednesday afternoon, Munson reflected, "[W]e are reminded of the Oklahoma Standard and why we must accept each other for who we are, seek to understand each other, and do our very best to love each other as we share our lives in this great state. In a time when extremism, polarization, and isolation are trying to become the norm, we must choose truth, compassion, and connection.
“As we remember those we lost, who survived, and whose lives have been changed forever, I send love to all of us for whom this day is heavy. We will never forget."
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) worked at The Oklahoman from 1990-2002, where he was first chief editorial writer and then editorial editor. His most recent essay looking back at the events of April 19, 1995 and thereafter was posted yesterday, at this link:
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/oklahoma-u-s-senator-markwayne-mullin-reflects-on-the-oklahoma-city-bombing-and-memory-rushed/article_a3199efa-dec7-11ed-9567-bbc73f153a47.html ).
McGuigan prepared this story for posting, working from materials sent to journalists by House communications staff and other reference materials. The author of dozens of news stories, commentaries and analyses of the bombing and its aftermath, McGuigan’s work on the bombing have appeared in newspapers and on information portals worldwide.
