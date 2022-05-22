OKLAHOMA CITY – As part of its commitment to leading health care and improving the lives of all children in the community, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, in cooperation with Sodexo, will be participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) during summer break, June 1 to July 31.
Founded in Marseille, France and operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its combination of On-site Food and Facilities Management Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services.
The Summer Food Service Program, also known as the Summer Meals Program, was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. When school is out, SFSP provides free meals to kids and teens in low-income areas.
Through the Kids Eat Free program, meals are provided at lunch during the week at no cost to children 18 years of age and younger.
SFSP is similar to the National School Lunch Program and ensures children continue to receive adequate nutrition when school is out for summer break. To learn more, click here.
The meals and service provided are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
“The mission of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is not only to serve medical needs, but to serve the community through initiatives like the Summer Food Service Program,” said Franklin Pasos, director of food and nutrition services for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. “The evidence is clear that adequate nutrition is crucial to build a foundation for a lifetime of good health, and Kids Eat Free is a way we support that goal.”
Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health,1200 Children’s Ave. (at NE 13th Street and Children’s Avenue)
in Oklahoma City, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weekdays, June 1 – July 31 (excludes July 4th holiday).
At Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, staff combines years of training with education, research and technology to improve the lives of women and children throughout the region.
The Oklahoma Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit provides the highest level of newborn care in Oklahoma. A service included within the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is the Women’s and Newborn Service, which is a regional referral center for the state, providing prenatal and delivery care for pregnancies ranging from low-risk to the most complicated.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is also home to the only 24/7 pediatric emergency room in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital offers resources from pet therapy to child life specialists who help families cope with hospitalization and illness.
For more information, visit oklahomachildrens.org.
