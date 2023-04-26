OKLAHOMA CITY - In celebration of Law Day, on Monday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., hundreds of attorneys across Oklahoma will provide free legal advice to members of their communities. Oklahoma City and Tulsa lawyers will staff a statewide hotline, providing free legal answers to all Oklahomans.
The statewide numbers to call are 405-429-4290 and 918-340-5297. You can also email AskALawyer@okbar.org. The hotline and Ask A Lawyer email will only be monitored on Monday, May 1.
A post on the Oklahoma Bar Association Facebook page states, “This is your chance to speak directly to real Oklahoma lawyers and get your questions answered at ZERO cost.”
Law Day is held on May 1st every year to celebrate the role of law in society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.
The #LawDay2023 theme is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.” The event is reminder that “by engaging in civics and working together, we can strengthen our democracy is strengthened.”
“Law Day is special because it gives lawyers another chance to serve their communities,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Brian Hermanson. “Volunteer attorneys will be dedicating their time to answering your legal questions at no cost. We encourage all Oklahomans with legal questions to call in.”
The Ask A Lawyer free legal advice project is one of several events in which Oklahoma lawyers participate to observe Law Day. Free resources and informational videos covering common legal questions are available online. Archival radio PSA messages by celebrities of the day can be found here.
Though Law Day is celebrated across the country, it was Wewoka attorney and 1953 OBA President Hicks Epton who originally had the idea of celebrating the law and how it affects the public in 1951.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by proclamation in 1958; in 1961, Congress set aside May 1 as a day for all Americans to celebrate their freedom and the ideals of equality and justice under the law.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma's legal community.
For more information about Law Day, visit the OBA website at okbar.org/LawDay or the OBA Facebook page at facebook.com/okbarassociation.
This year, 1,420 students from 58 towns and more than 80 schools and home school groups entered the 2023 Student Law Day Contest. To see all of this year’s winners and honorable mentions, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.