Oklahoma City — The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) has announced the hire of Bryson Panas as the new Senior Director of Government Affairs. In this role, Panas will help further OAR’s government relations on behalf of the association’s 14,000 members.
“Bryson is an excellent relationship builder with an impressive political background, and we know he will be an incredible asset to our team and our members across the state,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said. “We are excited to see how he will help REALTORS® to protect property rights and advocate for both homeowners and REALTORS® as he leads us at the State Capitol.”
Most recently, Panas served as state director for United States Senator Jim Inhofe, after spending five years as a field representative for the Senator.
In both roles, he worked closely with Senator Inhofe to serve constituents, advise on legislative policy and promote Oklahoma.
As OAR’s senior director of government affairs, Panas provides professional expertise and government affairs representation to the state’s largest trade association, mobilizing members to engage on government, regulatory and policy issues as well as develop policy initiatives.
“I am excited to join the great team at the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®, and I look forward to engaging with our members and state government officials to protect property rights and promote homeownership,” Panas said.
“As a lifelong Oklahoman, my family and I appreciate the opportunity to stay engaged in our community.”
Panas has already started supporting the association with a few events that focus heavily on driving political advocacy, gaining insight into what REALTORS® are working on locally and nationally, and navigating important policies that could impact real estate in Oklahoma.
A couple of these events include:
* Riding With The Brand, a traveling initiative hosted by the National Association of REALTORS® that came to Oklahoma City February 13 and 14.
The REALTOR® Party Training taught REALTORS® how they could promote themselves in the community. That was held Monday, Feb. 13. Visit here for information on a future event:
Panas also assisted with the recent annual Capitol Conference on March 28-29.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/diplomacy/oklahoma-realtors-set-capitol-conference-tuesday-and-wednesday-march-28-and-march-29/article_627b7972-cd92-11ed-808f-8ba1cdab07d0.html )
OAR provides members with information and a forum for participating in the conversation while working to promote favorable policies for real estate property owners. More information about OAR’s work with the Oklahoma Legislature can be found at http://okrealtors.com/government-affairs/.
Notes: The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) connects real estate professionals across the state by providing comprehensive professional resources, maintaining the highest ethical standards and giving REALTORS® a unified voice in shaping Oklahoma real estate property laws and regulations. Learn more about OAR by visiting www.okrealtors.com.
Pat McGuigan The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release sent for OAR.
