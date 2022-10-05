Oklahoma Appleseed has been discussing efforts across the country to ease harsh sentencing for survivors of violence. New York passed a law called the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA) -- and similar efforts are under way in Oklahoma can too.
OK Appplesee has formed a powerful coalition of victims advocates, service providers, survivors, policy organizations, and community organizers who are ready to stand up for the needs of survivors who are imprisoned in Oklahoma.
A DVSJA law would provide for a procedure to allow evidence of abuse to mitigate a sentence, and allow people who have already been sentenced another chance at resentencing.
OK Appleseed laucheed the OK Survivor Justice Coalition in partnership with, as a recent email put it, "so many amazing organizations and advocates."
The website oksurvivorjusticecoalition.org gathers the stories of imprisoned survivors in Oklahoma and facilitates sign up for volunteers who want to help in efforts to pass an Oklahoma Survivor Justice Act.
As a bonus readers can learn why Medusa -- yes, the gorgon monster -- has become a symbol of strength for survivors of intimate partner violence and other forms of violence.
Go here to learn about the "best practices surrounding a Survivor's Justice Act at the and see he new OK Survivor Justice Coalition website:
In other analysis from Oklahoma Appleseed: The “Pew Research Center predicts that the next public health crisis will be due to the lack of access to mental health care. What does this mean for individuals in the justice system who lack competency?”
OK Appleseed is co-facilitating a working group with the Oklahoma Disability Law Center. This group is made up of providers, psychologists, experts, judges, and lawyers who will look at competency restoration in Oklahoma. OK Appleseed will study this issue and look at what other states have done to alleviate the competency waiting lists that plague Oklahoma jails.
For information on OKAppleseed and other issues being addressed by the non-profit, go to https://okappleseed.org/. Based in Tulsa, the group’s affirmation is “We fight for justice and opportunity for every Oklahoman.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
