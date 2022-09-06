OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City.
The main phone number is 405-522-7945.
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this office serve adult jobseekers with disabilities and Transition students with disabilities who are preparing for employment after high school, except those with visual disabilities.
This office primarily serves northwest and northeast Oklahoma City, Lincoln County, east Canadian County, and North Pottawatomie serve Tulsa and Creek counties.
People with visual disabilities will continue to receive assistance through DRS Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (SBVI) in suite 91 at 2401 NW 23rd in Oklahoma City. This office has not relocated.
The main phone number is 405-522-3333. SBVI staff serve different areas than those assigned to the Vocational Rehabilitation office.
The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services annually assists more than 83,500 Oklahomans through vocational rehabilitation, employment, independent living, residential and outreach educational programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
The primary vocational rehabilitation services are counseling and guidance with job placement. However, other services may also be provided as needed for an individual to compensate for, correct or prevent disability-based barriers to employment. These services can include, but are not limited to:
- Physical or mental restoration;
- Vocational, college or other training;
- Assistive technology evaluations, equipment and training;
- Information on disability resources;
- Personal assistance services while receiving VR services;
- Transportation in connection with VR services being provided;
- Supported employment;
- Self-employment assistance;
- Transition school-to-work services for youth with disabilities; and
- Other services are based on individual needs
A person may be eligible for vocational rehabilitation services if he or she has a physical or mental disability that is a barrier to employment and requires VR services to prepare for, obtain, keep or return to work. There must be a chance the person can benefit by going to work.
To reach the nearest DRS Vocational Rehabilitation or Services for the Blind office, phone 1-800-487-4042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.