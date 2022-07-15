OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) invites the public to make a strike for rhino conservation at their annual fundraiser, Bowling for Rhinos. This in-person bowling event will be held in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 23 at Heritage Lanes, 11917 N Pennsylvania Ave., from 7 to 10 p.m.
Since 1995, the OKC Zoo’s AAZK chapter has been hosting this popular bowl-a-thon and inspiring Oklahomans to take action for protecting rhinos and their habitats by enjoying a favorite pastime, bowling.
Families, teams and individuals are all welcome to participate in Bowling for Rhinos.
This largescale fundraising event is hosted annually by more than 85 AAZK chapters throughout the United States and Canada. Coming together for a common goal, rhino conservation, these chapters champion fundraising events in an effort to create an opportunity for individuals to help protect and secure habitats for rhinos and other wildlife in Asia and Africa.
The Rhino has inhabited the planet for over 50 million years, but the future of rhinos is uncertain unless conservation efforts are made to protect them. All five rhino species – Black, Indian, Javan, Sumatran and White – are endangered making fundraising and awareness efforts such as Bowling for Rhinos critical.
Bowling for Rhinos began in 1990 and has now raised more than $8 million with all proceeds directly benefiting rhino and habitat conservation. The OKC Zoo’s AAZK chapter continues to earn the recognition of “Top Ten Bowling for Rhinos Chapters” and has successfully raised more than $373,000 through its fundraising efforts making it one of the largest contributors to this program.
The OKC Zoo is home to three female Indian rhinos; Shanti, 35; Niki, 15, and Niki’s calf Yabi, 1, who reside at Sanctuary Asia. Native to India and Nepal, Indian rhinos, also known as greater one-horned rhinos, can weigh more than 3,000 pounds. These impressive animals are known for their single horn and tough skin that resembles body armor.
The fee per individual bowler for Bowling for Rhinos is $30 (plus fee) which includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and an exclusive event T-shirt. There is also a spectator tickets, $15/person (plus fee) that includes pizza and an event T-shirt.
Participants will also enjoy opportunities to win wild door prizes. For more information or to purchase event tickets, go to www.OKCBFR2022.EventBrite.com.
Support Bowling for Rhinos and make an impact on rhino and habitat conservation through a donation to the Oklahoma Zoological Society. You give one of two ways – by texting Bowl4Rhinos to 41444 or clicking here. Message and data rates may apply.
Donors who give $100 or more will be entered in a drawing for the opportunity to participate in a rhino Wild Encounter at the OKC Zoo.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Connect to wildlife and tons of fun as you experience the all new BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise at the OKC Zoo. Sponsored by Devon, BRICKLIVE features 45+ life-sized animal statues made with almost two million toy bricks! BRICKLIVE is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 30, 2022.
Purchase advance tickets for general Zoo admission and BRICKLIVE at okczoo.org/tickets. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
To learn more, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
