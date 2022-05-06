OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden invites the public to see and experience the new BRICKLIVE™ Animal Paradise, an exhibit of life-sized wildlife sculptures constructed from over two million toy bricks. The event is sponsored locally by Devon.
Appearing in Oklahoma for the first time and exclusively at the OKC Zoo, BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise will be on display throughout the Zoo’s 6-acre pollinator garden located along the lakeside. BRICKLIVE is open to the public Saturday, May 7, through Sunday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Discover an array of brick-built endangered species from around the world as you embark on this visual safari through BRICKLIVE.
BRICKLIVE is a one-of-a-kind exhibit designed to connect wildlife fans of all ages to many of the planet’s endangered animal species while “building” an appreciation for conservation and biodiversity.
The exhibit features 45 animal sculptures and four wildlife habitats including wildlands, snow and ice, ocean and jungle. Guests will encounter a giraffe, a King Cobra, an African lion, a rhinoceros and more.
Educational graphics will be displayed by each animal sculpture with detailed information about the species along with statistics about the sculpture including how many bricks it contains.
“We’re thrilled to bring this awe-inspiring and educational experience to the Zoo,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “Through innovation and creativity, BRICKLIVE emphasizes the importance of protecting and conserving our world’s vanishing wildlife and wild places a mission shared by the OKC Zoo.”
While on the BRICKLIVE adventure, guests can visit the interactive toy brick area setup in the lower level of the Zoo’s aquatics building. Here, young builders 11 and under, can let their imagination run wild as they use thousands of bricks to construct their own creations.
Visitors can also peruse the Zoo’s gift shop located near the play area for wild souvenirs and discover a selection of brick building toys and gifts, apparel for both children and adults, plush, along with children’s books.
The Zoo is also offering a BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise Birthday Package while the exhibit is open through October. To learn more or book a party, click here.
Visitors can take advantage of the BRICKLIVE Bundle Wristband to receive admission to the Zoo and BRICKLIVE, plus unlimited access to Stingray Bay and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and OKC Zoo tram. Cost of the bundle wristband is $28 per adult and $25 per child. Single entry tickets into BRICKLIVE is the cost of general Zoo admission plus, $4 per person for ZOOfriends members and $5 per person for nonmembers. Children 2 and under are free and do not require tickets for entry into BRICKLIVE. Purchase event ticket/pass options at okczoo.org/bricklive.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry no later than 4 p.m.
Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets and avoid the entry lines. Consider becoming a ZOOfriends member or renewing your membership before visiting the Zoo. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Note: Brick Live Group Limited is an independent producer of BRICKLIVE and is not associated with The Lego Group. LEGO® is a trademark of Lego Juris A/S.
