OKLAHOMA CITY - With Oklahoma experiencing record-breaking temperatures, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is adjusting its summer hours to allow guests to visit earlier to connect with wildlife and wild places. Beginning Monday, July 25 and continuing through Wednesday, August 31, OKC Zoo hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 2 p.m.
The Zoo will offer FREE admission on select weekday afternoons during August.
Guests are invited to take advantage of the Zoo opening at 8 a.m. to beat the heat. Many of the Zoo’s animals are more active in the morning and as the day warms up, they are given access to their indoor habitats, allowing them the choice to go inside and cool down.
Zoo amenities including mist machines and fans plus climate control, indoor areas at Great EscApe, Cat Forest, Oklahoma Trails, the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital and the Zoo’s two restaurants, The Canopy and Lotus Pavilion, provide various opportunities for guests to cool down as well.
“For all guests wanting to explore the Zoo’s splash pads, misters and indoor attractions in the warm August afternoons, the Zoo is offering free general admission for all visitors from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays from Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 19,” the Facebook post stated.
Little ones can enjoy the Zoo’s water play features located in the Children’s Zoo and at Sanctuary Asia. Guests are also welcome to bring their own drinks and refillable, reusable water bottles into the park and are encouraged to hydrate while exploring the Zoo, the press release stated.
Beat the heat with the OKC Zoo’s adjusted summer hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 2 p.m., effective July 25 through August 31. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
The Zoo’s adjusted summer schedule will not impact the daily care and welfare the Zoo provides its animals, the release said.
To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
