OKLAHOMA CITY — Amariah S. is one of 14 teens selected nationally as a Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Brand Ambassador. Amariah, a senior at Harding Fine Arts Academy in Oklahoma City, is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County’s Memorial Park Club.
As part of the virtual program, Amariah will collaborate with other ambassadors to promote BGCA’s digital platforms, amplify teen voices and champion Boys & Girls Clubs. She will also host exclusive Club events, oversee teen social media branding and connect with BGCA national staff.
“Being a Brand Ambassador for my Boys & Girls Club means a lot to me because I love the building and everyone in it,” Amariah said. “One of my passions is helping my peers become what they want to be.”
Amariah continued, “I also love representing the things that matter to me the most and I feel I can do both of those things as an ambassador. With this opportunity, I hope to bring changes, new ideas and lots of support to my Club.”
Amariah is a leader of the Keystone Club for young people ages 14 – 18 years of age, which focuses of activities in three ages: academic success, career preparation and community service. With the guidance of an adult adviser, Keystone Clubs aim to have a positive impact on members, the Club and community.
BGCOKC Pathways Director Jerisha Fields recognized Amariah’s accomplishments — she founded a mental health club for teens, volunteers at the OKC Arts Festival and Homeless Alliance, and is an advocate for anti-bullying and diversity initiatives. She was selected after interviewing with BGCA and submitting a video discussing opportunities at BGCOKC.
“Amariah is a natural leader,” Fields said. “She is constantly brainstorming ways to enrich her peers’ lives. She is also very creative and tech savvy, which are core components of the BGCA Digital Ambassador Program. Her leadership, digital expertise and passion for teen enrichment make her the perfect person to represent the Boys & Girls Clubs.”
BGCOKC offers a variety of opportunities for teens, including leadership and service groups, career preparation, financial readiness, homework help, health and wellness resources, arts classes, and sports leagues.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. BGCOKC’s mission is “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”
BGCOKC offers evidence-based national programs in the areas of academics, the arts, college and career planning, athletics, health and nutrition, anti-bullying, drug and alcohol prevention, inclusion and diversity, and leadership. These programs contribute toward achieving the organization’s three Priority Outcomes of Academic Success: healthy lifestyles, strong character and citizenship.
For additional information, visit bgcokc.org
