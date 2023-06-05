OKC Pride Grand Marshal - Jim Roth

The 2023 OKC Pride Parade Grand Marshal, attorney and former Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Jim Roth (top right), rode with his friend Ellington Dorr in the iconic red T-Bird convertible owned and driven by Harold Watson. Photo by Darla Shelden

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 39th Annual OKC Pride Parade was held Sunday, June 4 in the historic 39th Street District. With more than 80 entries, the parade stepped off heading south on Classen Boulevard, then turning west down a crowd lined 39th Street, ending at Barnes Avenue in the heart of the historic 39th Street District.

As this year’s parade Grand Marshal, attorney and former Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Jim Roth rode with his friend Ellington Dorr in the iconic red T-Bird convertible owned by Harold Watson and seen each year in the OKC Pride Parade.

“As a young gay man coming out in Oklahoma City in the 1990s, I found great comfort in the annual expression of community and belonging that is the OKC Pride Parade tradition,” Roth said. “It still gives me hope for today’s young people. Which is why it was such an honor to participate as this year’s Grand Marshal and cheer on all those who can benefit from love, pride and hope.”

Robyn Lemon Sellers Peace House float

Robyn Lemon Sellers walks alongside the Peace House float in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4 in Oklahoma City. Photo by Darla Shelden

Nathaniel Batchelder, director of the Oklahoma City Peace House and regular parade participant said, “The parade was awesome. Thousands watching and cheering all the 81 entries, floats and marchers. We saw many rainbows, drag queens, transgenders, all races and all ages. As Dr. King would say, ‘the Beloved Community.’”

OKC Pride Opening Ceremonies were held on Wednesday, May 31, at N.W. 39th Street at Barnes, where Mayor David Holt made a proclamation of Pride as OKC Pride launched the official start of June as Pride Month in Oklahoma City.

First Unitarian Pride entry

Members of First Unitarian Church OKC seen walking in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden

As Oklahoma City's LGBTQ+ community, the 39th Street District is home to 45 businesses and organizations in NW Oklahoma City.

Undeterred by an occasional rain shower, this year’s Pride on 39th Festival, themed “Unite the Fight” took place on Northwest 39th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Youngs Boulevard in Oklahoma City from Friday June 2 through Sunday June 4. The event included live entertainment, speakers, vendor booths, food trucks and family friendly activities. 

Mutt Misfits Pride entry

Members of Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society of Oklahoma walk with a few of their furry members in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden

OKC Pride has been the official management team of Oklahoma City’s annual Pride event since 1988, establishing itself as the not-for-profit organization OKC Pride, Inc in 2004. Each year, OKC Pride, Inc. organizes Oklahoma City’s annual Pride week and has developed it to be the largest privately-held event in Oklahoma.

OKC Pride Festival photo

A large crowd was gathered for the OKC Pride Festival on the afternoon of Sunday, June 4 just before the parade began. Photo by Dee Goodman

For more information, visit prideon39th.com

Emanuel Synagogue Pride entry

Members of Emanuel Synagogue in Oklahoma City walk in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
Lyric Theater Pride entry

Lyric Theater members walked in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
Episcopal Churches pride entry

Members of several Episcopal Church congregations in Oklahoma City walked in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
Rev. Katie Churchwell Pride entry

Reverend Katie Churchwell of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, along with members of St. Augustine of Canterbury and Grace Church of Yukon, walked together in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
OKC Atheists Pride entry

The OKC Atheist group rallied around their “flying spaghetti monster” float during the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
James Nimmo pride entry

Three members of the OKC Atheist group, including James Nimmo, in his kilt, walk in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
OU Health Services Pride entry

OU Health services employees, followed by their large Health Sciences Explorer mobile unit, walk together in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
PFLAG Pride entry

The colorful PFLAG float (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) is a regular sight in the OKC Pride Parade. Photo by Darla Shelden
T2BLawns Pride entry

Employees of T2BLawns were out in a full color display to support the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
Free Hug Moms Pride entry

Members of Free Mom Hugs, parents who love LGTBQ+ kids, marched in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Photo by Darla Shelden
Senators Julia Kirt and Carrie Hicks Pride entry

Oklahoma State Senators Julia Kirt (left) and Carrie Hicks participated in the OKC Pride Parade on June 4. Facebook photo

