OKLAHOMA CITY - The 39th Annual OKC Pride Parade was held Sunday, June 4 in the historic 39th Street District. With more than 80 entries, the parade stepped off heading south on Classen Boulevard, then turning west down a crowd lined 39th Street, ending at Barnes Avenue in the heart of the historic 39th Street District.
As this year’s parade Grand Marshal, attorney and former Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Jim Roth rode with his friend Ellington Dorr in the iconic red T-Bird convertible owned by Harold Watson and seen each year in the OKC Pride Parade.
“As a young gay man coming out in Oklahoma City in the 1990s, I found great comfort in the annual expression of community and belonging that is the OKC Pride Parade tradition,” Roth said. “It still gives me hope for today’s young people. Which is why it was such an honor to participate as this year’s Grand Marshal and cheer on all those who can benefit from love, pride and hope.”
Nathaniel Batchelder, director of the Oklahoma City Peace House and regular parade participant said, “The parade was awesome. Thousands watching and cheering all the 81 entries, floats and marchers. We saw many rainbows, drag queens, transgenders, all races and all ages. As Dr. King would say, ‘the Beloved Community.’”
OKC Pride Opening Ceremonies were held on Wednesday, May 31, at N.W. 39th Street at Barnes, where Mayor David Holt made a proclamation of Pride as OKC Pride launched the official start of June as Pride Month in Oklahoma City.
As Oklahoma City's LGBTQ+ community, the 39th Street District is home to 45 businesses and organizations in NW Oklahoma City.
Undeterred by an occasional rain shower, this year’s Pride on 39th Festival, themed “Unite the Fight” took place on Northwest 39th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Youngs Boulevard in Oklahoma City from Friday June 2 through Sunday June 4. The event included live entertainment, speakers, vendor booths, food trucks and family friendly activities.
OKC Pride has been the official management team of Oklahoma City’s annual Pride event since 1988, establishing itself as the not-for-profit organization OKC Pride, Inc in 2004. Each year, OKC Pride, Inc. organizes Oklahoma City’s annual Pride week and has developed it to be the largest privately-held event in Oklahoma.
For more information, visit prideon39th.com
