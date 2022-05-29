OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Pride on 39th Street 2022 will be held Friday through Sunday, June 3rd-5th. Pride events will include the annual Pride Parade and Pride Festival.
OKC Pride, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the Health Education and Welfare of the Oklahoma LGBTQ+ Community.
OKC Pride has been the official management team of Oklahoma City’s annual Pride event since 1988, establishing itself as the not-for-profit organization OKC Pride, Inc in 2004. OKC Pride, Inc continues to organize Oklahoma City’s annual Pride week and has developed it to be the largest privately-held event in Oklahoma.
“Our Pride on 39th event has developed into the largest privately-held event in Oklahoma,” organizers said. “Join us as tens of thousands of people come together from across Oklahoma and the surrounding states to celebrate pride, diversity and equality for the LGBTQ+ Community.”
The official OKC Pride Pre-Party will take place on Sunday, May 29 at the Aloft Hotel Quail Springs, 13111 Highland Park Boulevard. The event, starting at 6 p.m., will feature a pool with DJ, games, and prizes. Appetizers will be provided. There will be a cash bar, Dive-In Movie at sunset, and late-night Drag Karaoke inside with second DJ. To purchase tickets, click here.
The OKC Pride Opening Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 1, at 1 p.m. on 39th street at Barnes Avenue. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will read the OKC Pride Declaration. The event will include Happy Hour Social, welcoming speeches, official opening of Pride, and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Appetizers and cash bar available. This is a Free event for all ages.
Also on Wednesday, June 1, OKC Pride will host a Pickle Ball Tournament at Chicken ‘n Pickle located at 8400 N Oklahoma Avenue at 6 p.m. Tournament will occur on the four outdoor courts with accompanying pavilions. The indoor, bar, kitchen, and seating area is adjacent to courts. Servers will be available in the court/pavilion area. Purchase tickets here.
On Thursday, June 2, OKC Pride Bowling Night will be held at the Dust Bowl, 421 NW 10th Street in Oklahoma City. The Dust Bowl is providing use of the 8 main lanes from 7-10PM. $5 gets you as much bowling as we can fit in, and that includes your shoes. As lanes fill up OKC Pride volunteers will add new friends to your bowling lane. The event will include the traditional tater tot bar, as well as a cash bar, and the kitchens of both the Dust Bowl and Fassler Hall. At 9:30 p.m., Drag Karaoke will take place adjacent to the bowling area. The cost is $5 to bowl at the door only. Free to spectators. All ages ‘til bowling ends.
The annual ever-popular OKC Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Parade entries celebrating diversity in Oklahoma will make their way down Northwest 39th Street from Classen to Youngs Boulevard. Floats, vehicles and walking groups will line up on the southbound lane of N. Classen between NW 46th and 39th Streets, beginning at 4 p.m.
VIP tickets to OKC Pride are available for $100 and can be purchased at prideon39th.com. VIP tickets give you access on June 5, during and before the parade to the ￼VIP balcony of The Boom. Live band “On A Whim” will be performing exclusively for the VIP ticket holders.
“I would like to welcome everyone to our 35th annual OKC Pride celebration,” said Craig England, OKC Pride President. “We are focusing on keeping it local this year and we will feature live bands and entertainment on two stages during the festival starting June 3-5.
“OKC Pride has some incredible events this week starting with our kickoff tonight that will be a movie night at the pool at the beautiful Aloft hotel,” England continued. “We’re excited to bring more family events this year such as pickle ball at Chicken N Pickle, our opening ceremony on 39th street, and bowling at Dustbowl.
“All of these are leading up to our festival and parade,” he added. “On behalf of all of the OKC Pride board members I want to welcome everyone and we hope you have a safe and happy Pride.”
For sponsorship, vendor information, volunteer information, visit prideon39th.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.