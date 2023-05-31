OKLAHOMA CITY - The OKC Pride Alliance Parade returns to Downtown Oklahoma City for the third year in a row. This Thursday, the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance, host of the Annual Pride Month Opening Ceremonies since 2019, invites the public and members to their opening event this Thursday, June 1, at 7 pm at the Water Stage, Myriad Botanical Gardens.
Opening Ceremonies will feature guest speaker, Representative Mauree Turner (D-Oklahoma City), the first Muslim and non-binary person elected to a state-level position in U.S. history. The night will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the announcement of this year's PrideFest headliners.
The post-event celebrations will continue at 9 p.m. at The Study, 701 W. Sheridan Avenue, in Oklahoma City’s West Village.
“It’s been a tough legislative session and we're excited to connect, engage and celebrate with our vibrant 2SLGBTQ+ community in a safe and welcoming space,” said Kylan Durant, President OKC Pride Alliance. “We look forward to seeing you there.”
PrideFest will be held at Scissortail Park Friday through Sunday, June 23 – 25.
The OKC Pride Alliance Parade will take place on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, which will feature many groups from corporations to community groups, dancers, performers, and more. The parade will step off on Walker Avenue and Robert S. Kerr Avenue, heading east and ending on South Robinson Avenue.
Parade viewing will be available all along the route, however, there will also be dedicated viewing areas throughout the route as well.
Parade pricing is $300 for non-profits and $400 for businesses. Final registration deadline is June 9.
During PrideFest, the Community Zone tent, sponsored by Epic Pharmacy, will be located on the Southwest side of the Robinson Lawn on Saturday, June 24, from 12 to 5 p.m. The Community Zone will feature booths where organizaitons will distribute information, resources and materials to event attendees.
To upgrade your PrideFest experience, VIP Pass Holders will get 3 full days access to the VIP tent and lounge, open bar access and snacks from local eateries.
The theme for this year’s PrideFest is Queer Joy – the Resistance.
“We have been working hard to create a vision of the Pride Alliance that is clear, focused, inclusive, and safe,” said Durant. “Please join us as we celebrate queer joy and empower the resistance that is growing.”
On Thursday, June 22, OKC Pride Alliance will present Ross Mathews - I Gotchu, Gurl! An Evening of Standup Comedy, at the Tower Theater, 425 NW 23rd St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets range from $29.63 to $99.50.
Then, on Saturday June 24, Pride Alliance presents the ABBA-inspired dance event Gimme Gimme Disco at the Tower Theater. Doors 9:30 p.m. Event starts at 10:30 p.m. Presented by OKC Pride Alliance and Norman Pride.
The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 devoted to Oklahoma’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community through fostering inclusive, all ages, affirming programming.
More details about other OKC Pride Alliance events can be found on the Oklahoma City Free Press website provided by Zoe Travers.
For more information, contact Kylan Durant at president@okcpridealliance.org or 919-440-5033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.