OKLAHOMA CITY – The Board of Directors for OKC Pride, Inc. has announced that the 39th Annual Pride Festival and Parade will be held Friday through Sunday, June 2 – 4 in the historic 39th Street District.
OKC Pride Opening Ceremonies will begin on Wednesday, May 31, from 5 – 7 p.m. at N.W. 39th Street at Barnes. At 6 p.m. Mayor David Holt will make a proclamation of Pride as OKC Pride launches the official start of June as Pride Month in Oklahoma City.
As Oklahoma City's LGBTQ+ community, 39th Street District is home to 45 businesses and organizations in NW Oklahoma City.
This year’s Pride on 39th Festival will be held on Northwest 39th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Youngs Boulevard in Oklahoma City from Friday June 2 through Sunday June 4. The event will include live entertainment, speakers, vendor booths, food trucks and family friendly activities. Check the website for updates on each day’s happenings.
The annual OKC Pride on 39th Parade will be held on Sunday, June 4at 6 p.m. and will step off heading south on Classen Boulevard, then will head west down 39th Street, ending in the heart of the historic 39th Street District.
Attorney and former Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Jim Roth has been selected as the 2023 OKC Pride Parade Grand Marshall.
This year’s theme is ‘Unite the Fight’
“When the 2023 Legislative Session started in February, we were tracking over 80 measures which could negatively impact the LGBTQ+ community here in Oklahoma," said OKC Pride President Tessa White.
“As the session draws to a close many of those harmful measures failed to advance, but those that did have devastated individuals, stirred worry and fear in families, and left all of us with a deep concern for what comes next,” White added.
According to White, the board considered many themes, but ultimately settled on this year’s ‘Unite the Fight’ to reflect the organization’s sense of unity and community.
“What we saw this year only further united us to stand strong against hate and bigotry wherever it rears its ugly head,” OKC Pride vice president Joe Poe, Jr. stated. “We call on all Oklahomans to join us and unite in the fight for equality and acceptance.”
In addition to the festival and parade, OKC Pride is hosting a variety of events which include the following:
Rainbow Crawl (Bar Crawl – 21+)
Saturday, May 20 @ 4:30 p.m.
39th Street District, OKC
Official OKC Pride Pre-Party (21+)
Sunday, May 28 @ 6 p.m.
Aloft Hotel, Oklahoma City Quail Springs
13111 Highland Park Blvd, OKC
OKC Pride Pickle Ball Tournament (Family Friendly)
Tuesday, May 30 @ 6 p.m.
Chicken & Pickle
8400 N Oklahoma Ave., OKC
OKC Pride Bowling Night (Family Friendly)
Thursday, June 1 @ 7 p.m.
Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge
421 NW 10th Street, OKC
OKC Pride has been the official management team of Oklahoma City’s annual Pride event since 1988, establishing itself as the not-for-profit organization OKC Pride, Inc in 2004. OKC Pride, Inc continues to organize Oklahoma City’s annual Pride week and has developed it to be the largest privately-held event in Oklahoma.
For more information, visit prideon39th.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.