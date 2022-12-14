OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Coalition has announced that the 43rd annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year's theme is “MLK HIStory: Our Legacy.”
Dr. King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for combating racial inequality through nonviolence. He was a pastor, activist, humanitarian and leader in the American Civil Rights Movement. The use of peaceful civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs advanced civil rights and earned him worldwide recognition.
“Our 2023 theme, ‘MLK HIStory: Our Legacy,’ shows how together we can withstand the many challenges we’ve faced over the last year,” said William Jones, OKC MLK Holiday Coalition Chair. “We have always and will continue to display the virtues that will honor Dr. King’s life and world. We ask that every parade participant incorporate the theme of the day into their entry.
“Last year we returned to hosting live events after COVID-19 restrictions and it was a great success with thousands of viewers,” Jones said. “It was one of the largest parades ever.
“If COVID restrictions remain the same, we plan to enjoy the events in person again with enthusiastic parade watchers and participants. The OKC MLK Holiday Events and Parade continue to bring us together as a sign of UNITY and a demonstration of keeping the dream alive.”
The 43rd Annual OKC Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Coalition events will include a live Silent March, Bell Ringing, Holiday Program, Parade and Job Fair.
On Monday, Jan. 16, the kickoff event will be the 26th Annual Midwest City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast from 7 – 9 a.m., at the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road. This event is sponsored by the MWC MLK Annual Prayer Breakfast Committee. Tickets are $25, a table for 8 is $300. For more information, contact Anthony R. Douglas, Chair, at 405-427-8000 or oknaacp@oknaacp.org or Terry Fields, Secretary, at terryfields80@gmail.com.
“We will continue to follow CDC guidelines and requirements as we gather and celebrate,” Jones said. “We ask that everyone be ready to make any needed changes to ensure full compliance with CDC guidelines and the safety and enjoyment by all. We respect your work and your efforts and look forward to your continued support and participation in the celebration.”
The OKC MLK Holiday Coalition Opening Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at The Freedom Center, 2500 N. MLK Boulevard, emceed by Garland Pruitt, President, OKC Branch NAACP/OKC MLK Coalition. The keynote speaker will be Sara Bana, Ward 5 Councilwoman, Midwest City. The innovation will be given by Rev. Robert Champion, People’s Church and Pastor Derrick Scobey, Ebenezer Baptist Church, will deliver the benediction.
At 9:45 a.m. the Silent March will step off from the Freedom Center going west on NW 23rd Street, ending at the Oklahoma History Center just east of the state capitol building. At that location the Bell Ringing ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m., led by Willard Linzy, member of the OKC MLK Coalition. Senator Greg Treat, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore will ring Oklahoma’s replica of the Liberty Bell.
The annual, Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program will be held at 12:15 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 127 NW 7th, emceed by Monica Murrell, events coordinator of the OKC MLK Coalition. The program will feature aMLK Speech Special Rendition by activist and artist Jabee Williams. The keynote speaker will be Roosevelt Milton, President Emeritus, OKC Branch NAACP. Invocation will be delivered by The Very Reverend Katie Churchwell, St. Paul Episcopal Church and the benediction will be given by Pastor Elder Clayvan McFadden, Monument of Faith Church.
At 2 p.m., the 43rd Annual, ever-popular OKC MLK Jr. Holiday Parade will begin at NW 6th Street and Walker and end at W. Reno and Walker. This year’s theme is “Life Every Voice and Sing.” School, community, faith-based and business groups are all invited to participate.
Honorary 2023 Parade Marshalls are: R.L. Doyle, OKC MLK Jr. Holiday Coalition chair emeritus; Roosevelt Milton, president emeritus of the Oklahoma City branch of the NAACP; State Senator Angela Monson (D-Oklahoma City); Nathanial Batchelder, Peace House Director; and State Representative Opio Toure (posthumously).
The MLK Parade registration deadline is January 6 at 5 p.m. Parade registration fee is $45. Registrations received after Jan. 6 will cost $75. No registrations will be accepted after Jan. 10. Online registration is available here.
“Oklahoma City’s MLK Day Parades have been some of the largest in the country, a great tribute to the young ‘sit-inners’ led by Ms. Clara Luper, who ended segregated lunch counters at Katz Drug Store in the 1950s,” Batchelder said. “Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, available online, is 17-minutes well worth listening to again today. Everybody can help end racism.”
The Annual OKC MLK Holiday Coalition Job Fair will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 am to 1 p.m., at Frederick Douglass High School, 900 N. Martin Luther King Avenue. Companies are invited to participate as a sponsor and/or an exhibitor. Deadline for registration is Jan. 10, 2023. To participate, contact Winard Brown at 405-410-7740
On Sunday, January 15, pre-MLK Day activities will begin at 3 p.m. with the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Program at St John Baptist Church, 5700 N. Kelley.
Also on Sunday, at 6 p.m., the Cross Cultural Program will be held at Temple B’nai Israel, 4901 N Pennsylvania. Seating is limited.
All of the Oklahoma City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events are family friendly and free to attend.
To learn more, contact William Jones, OKC MLK Holiday Coalition Events Chair at 405-306-8440; Monica Murrell, Events Coordinator at 405-822-3274; or visit okcmlkcoalition.org.
