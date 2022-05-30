OKLAHOMA CITY -The Oklahoma City Council is considering an ordinance to reestablish the City’s Human Rights Commission. The City’s first Human Rights Commission met from 1980-1996 before being repealed nearly 30 years ago.
The Human Rights Commission will be responsible for duties such as addressing alleged harm to people who have been discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, creed, sex, gender, national origin, age, familial status, genetic information, or disability related to employment, housing and public accommodations under the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Law.
The proposed ordinance establishes a Human Rights Commission made up of nine members. Each of the eight City Council members will recommend to the Mayor one person to represent their ward. The Mayor will appoint one person at large, who will serve as the commission chair. One member must be a lawyer.
Initially, members representing even-numbered wards will serve for two years and members representing odd-numbered wards will serve for three years. Following the initial service, terms will be for three years.
Some of the Commission’s responsibilities include:
- Coordinating with the community, including public and private agencies, to promote human rights.
- Working with law enforcement agencies by referring violations or apparent violations of anti-discrimination laws to them.
- Mediating complaints alleging violations of the anti-discrimination law.
- Recommending studies or surveys that promote anti-discrimination policies.
- Producing an annual report of the commission’s activities.
- Establishing advisory committees to help the commission.
- Participating in at least one educational event annually that promotes human rights.
The commission will be staffed by a compliance officer appointed by the City Manager.
In 2020, Mayor David Holt created the Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission Task Force and named the following co-chairs: Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Maurianna Adams and Dr. Andrea Benjamin. They led the group in drafting a proposal for the City Council.
As reported by Jana Hayes of The Oklahoman, "People are experiencing discrimination, and they are unsure about the process by which to report it, manage it, engage with it," said Benjamin.
When the original commission was disbanded in 1996, it was by a 5-to-3 vote,’ Hayes wrote. “The vote to disband occurred as the commission sought to extend protection to the city’s LGBTQ+ residents.”
In addition to the co-chairs, OKCHRC task force members included: Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone, Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Chelsey Branham, Quintin Hughes, Sr., Sharda Allen, Tasneem Al-Michael, Miguel Baez, Deputy Chief Vashina Butler, Fred “Tink” Collins, Valerie Couch, Raven Crisp, Larry Crudup, Maziel Dani, Brandi Davis, Day'Quann Ervin, Cynthia Garcia, David Hall, Anna Harman, Rabbi Vered Harris, Melvin Harris, Jason Henderson, Marsha Dempsey Herron, Deborah Jenkins, JessicaRose Johnson, Laura Lang, Gabriel Morales, Ebony Muhammed, Ayanna Najuma, Cyndi Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen, Saché Primeaux-Shaw, Seth Rott, Adam Soltani, Angelica Villalobos, Angel Wilson and Bruce Alexander.
In 1963 the Oklahoma Legislature created the Oklahoma Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to implement the State Legislature’s mandate of “removing friction, eliminating discrimination, and promoting unity and understanding among all the people of Oklahoma.” The legislation was part of the national civil rights movement.
The independent commission was charged with investigating discrimination complaints and helped to alleviate employment and housing discrimination lawsuits. In 2012, the OHRC was eliminated by Governor Mary Fallin (R-Oklahoma) and the Republican controlled Oklahoma legislature.
Residents can review the proposed ordinance and offer their thoughts on the issue by filling out an online comment form by June 21.
The public hearing for the ordinance is June 7 and the adoption is scheduled for July 5.
City Council meetings are held at 8:30 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, 200 N. Walker Avenue, 3rd Floor, in Oklahoma City. They can also be viewed on the City’s YouTube channel.
If the ordinance is approved, Oklahoma City will join Tulsa, Norman and Lawton as Oklahoma cities with human rights commissions, Hayes reported.
To offer feedback on the proposed OKC Human Rights Commission, click here.
