OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Beautiful’s inaugural Earth Fest will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop Stage and Lawn at Scissortail Park.
The free community event is a celebration of Earth Day and includes classes, more than 30 vendors, giveaways, an interactive mural installation, bike fix-it station, and a kid’s activity area.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of sustainability topics, including composting, gardening, waste reduction, tree care, and many other topics from subject matter experts.
State Representative Mauree Turner (D-Oklahoma City) will deliver a keynote address at 11:50 a.m.
OKC Beautiful is an environmental beautification and education nonprofit leading Oklahoma City’s beautification and environmental stewardship through collaboration, education, and advocacy.
Celebrated annually on April 22, Earth Day events are held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network, Earth Day events are held in more than 193 countries annually. The celebration has grown each year as more people around the world become aware of the necessity to care for the earth, its environment and the diverse species that occupy it.
"We are looking forward to celebrating the planet with our community on Earth Day," said Natalie Evans, OKC Beautiful Program and Marketing Director. "Earth Fest will have engaging activities and information for all ages, and we look forward to sharing ways we can create a more sustainable Oklahoma City."
Education vendors include Oklahoma Forestry Services, City of Oklahoma City Stormwater Department, Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association, Metropolitan Library System, Scissortail Park Horticulture, the Nature Conservancy, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Let’s Fix This, Natural Grocers, Cityburb Homes, Native Farming Solutions, Plenty Mercantile, Uprooted and Rising, OSU-OKC Solid Waste, Watch for Me, Verbose, Plaza Walls, Lillian Timber Farms, Social Greenery, Native Plants Nursery, OSU-OKC Horticulture Club, Fertile Ground, Oklahoma Policy Engagement Network, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter, Foundation for Liberating Minds, Oklahoma Renewable Energy Council, REI Coop, Acts 29 Solar & Electric, and the City of Oklahoma City Sustainability Office.
The event is supported by Sustaining Sponsor, Paycom.
For more than 50 years OKC Beautiful has been leading Oklahoma City’s beautification and environmental stewardship through collaboration, education, and advocacy.
Learn more about the event at okcbeautiful.com/earth-fest.
OKC Beautiful programs include Tree OKC, LitterBlitz, OKC Harvest, Mother Earth, LandScapes, Earth Academy, Grow OKC, Cigarette Litter Prevention Program, Adopt-A-Park, Recycle Bin Loan Program, and Sustainability Social Hour.
In January 1969, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson and many others witnessed the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. At that time there was no EPA, no Clean Air Act, or no Clean Water Act. There were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect the environment. In spring 1970, Senator Nelson created Earth Day as a way to raise this issue onto the national agenda. Twenty million Americans demonstrated in different U.S. cities. In December 1970, Congress authorized the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information about OKC Beautiful, visit okcbeautiful.com.
