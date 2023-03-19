OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Beautiful Distinguished Service Awards Luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 11:30 a.m., at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club, in Nichols Hills. The event will recognize individuals and organizations working to improve the beauty and environmental sustainability of Oklahoma City, organizers said.
This year’s honorees are the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for their Liichokoshkomo’ Exhibit, Winter on Western, American Fidelity, Fenton Rood, 8th Street Urban Farm and SSM Health, Maevyn Bruemmer, and Sharina Perry.
“We are looking forward to celebrating and thanking our honorees for their outstanding work educating, volunteering, and beautifying Oklahoma City,” said OKC Beautiful Executive Director, Lisa Synar. “They all share our mission of a more sustainable and beautiful community where everyone can Flourish Together.”
Receiving the Mayor’s Award is the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for their Liichokoshkomo’ outdoor learning exhibit. This exhibit fosters a space focused on purposeful play, with Liichokoshkomo’ being a Chickasaw phrase for “Let’s Play.” Liichokoshkomo’ offers STEAM activities, guided learning and expert-led classes to give families a different way to experience history, culture and diversity.
Receiving the President’s Special Recognition Award is Winter on Western, a community-led initiative to beautify the Western Avenue corridor during the holidays with a light display. After the holiday light display was discontinued by Chesapeake Energy years ago, the corridor was bare during the holiday season. A group of community volunteers came together to raise funds to continue the light display, which just had its second year.
American Fidelity is the recipient of the Aubrey McClendon Corporate Award. They are being recognized for their beautification and open space enhancements at their corporate headquarters off of Interstate-235 and Britton Road.
Fenton Rood is being recognized with the Pendleton Woods Lifetime Achievement Award, for his decades-long career in creating a more sustainable Oklahoma. His career in environmental programs for the State of Oklahoma began in the 1970s, and he worked for the Department of Environmental Quality until 2020. His extensive community involvement included volunteer roles with the Oklahoma Recycling Association, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, The Tree Bank Foundation, Sierra Club, and more.
8th St. Urban Farm and SSM Health are sharing recognition for the Community Spirit Award, in honor of the extensive community garden added at the corner of NW 8th Street and Lee Avenue. The collaboration between SSM Health and 8th St. Urban Farm has led to a productive urban farm on SSM Health St. Anthony property, with produce grown provided to patients experiencing food insecurity.
Receiving the Volunteer Spirit award is a young but mighty volunteer, Maevyn Bruemmer. Maevyn is a nine-year-old student at Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary, where she spends much of recess cleaning up on the playground. She takes great care of our planet, and spends many weekends cleaning up litter in Oklahoma City.
The Visionary Award recipient is Sharina Perry of Utopia Plastix, for her groundbreaking work in creating a plant-based plastic alternative. Utopia Plastix’s revolutionary material is being used by manufacturers across the county, producing goods such as straws, bags, containers, and more. Their product aims to reduce petroleum-based plastics with a plant-based alternative.
Cathy Keating, active volunteer in the Oklahoma City area, is serving as the Honorary Chair of the Distinguished Service Awards this year.
“OKC Beautiful works tirelessly every day of the year to beautify our city,” Keating said. “Without the help of these very special businesses, individuals and organizations, their job would be almost impossible. Please join us to celebrate the differences these wonderful people are making in our community. “
To learn more about these honorees of the 38th Annual Distinguished Service Awards and purchase tickets, visit okcbeautiful.com/luncheon.
