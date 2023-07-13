The Arts Council in Oklahoma City is eliminating their New Years Eve celebration after 37 years and after careful consideration of all factors began trimming the Festival of the Arts in the spring.
The council believes by shortening the arts Festival in the spring it will enhance the experience and make the event bigger.
Executive Director of Arts Council OKC Angela Cozby said, " everybody loves the Festival of the Arts. We have over a half million people attend...for many, many years, our fine artists who come from all over the country have told us that it's too long. We are the longest fine arts festival in the nation."
The spring arts festival has become a tradition for many over the years. The board of directors got together in fall 2021 and formulated a aggressive and exciting five-year plan to evaluate the current program. Cozby said, "we have to be good stewards of our donor dollars, and we have to be responsible. and it's not responsible to do something just for the sake of doing it."
When they began planning Opening Night in summer 2022, they carefully gathered every bit of information including how much staff time was going into planning and how difficult or easy it was to get volunteers.
Results found that attendance had been dropping especially during the paid portions of the event which was a primary reason for cancelling the event. Opening Night was originally created to bring people downtown to celebrate the holidays.
Now there is a lot of things downtown competing for attendance such as Oklahoma City Thunder games which would draw large numbers. But 37 years ago, there wasn't anything else for people to do.
The 2024 Arts Festival will run Thursday through Sunday but have extended hours.
NYE Opening Night Celebration is cancelled altogether but Cozby went on to say, " with opening night, this wasn't the first time that it's been considered in terms of, is it a viable project and does it meet our mission."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.