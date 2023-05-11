OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter will reopen for Mother’s Day weekend. Become a pet parent and celebrate with free adoption fees for dogs and cats, Friday through Sunday, May 12 - 14
All adoptable dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. About 250 dogs and 10 cats are available for adoption.
The OKC Animal Shelter has been closed due to the “dog flu” epidemic that hit Oklahoma City in March.
“We asked for the community’s help when we made the difficult decision to temporarily close on March 28,” said Animal Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary. “Closing was necessary to save the lives of the hundreds of dogs in the shelter.
“We are asking for help again to finish the work of saving their lives by giving them forever homes,” Gary added. “The shelter is still over capacity and it’s essential that we make space when we open for intake on May 15 (Monday).”
Shelter friend Kathryn Carpenter posted on Facebook, "So many good doggos are looking for their forever home. Please remember to give them time and patience, they’ve just spent over a month inside their cages, they’re bursting with love and excitement.”
The shelter will only be open for adoptions May 12–14 and will not be available to intake.
Normal operations will resume May 15 after a 47-day closure to contain and treat a contagious upper respiratory infection that spread through the shelter in March and April, killing five dogs and infecting hundreds of others.
OKC Animal Welfare has been in quarantine for over a month, but they are opening back up for adoptions – only on May 12-14.
“Our adoptable dogs have endured the quarantine and are now ready for their forever home. They are so excited and ready to meet you,” OKC Animal Shelter staff posted to Facebook.
The Shelter also has adoptable ‘foster’ dogs, like Andy, that are looking for their “Forever homes.” His foster family says, "Andy is a super sweet boy. He is completely housebroken and isn't destructive at all in the house during the day. He loves to go on walks and be with his people."
Another adoptable foster is Dori (#404596). She is a beautiful 35 pound female pit mix dog. She is estimated to be 9 months old. She is dog and kid friendly, housebroken, walks well on a leash, and crate trained. Dori is microchipped, spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and she is looking her forever home. If you are interested in Dori, reach out to her foster at: stapleok1@gmail.com.
OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th St., is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.
