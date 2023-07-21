Oklahoma City’s Animal Shelter invites residents and animal lovers to its reopening adoption weekend, Friday through Sunday, July 21-23.
All adoptable dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. About 200 dogs and 10 cats are available for adoption. Dogs 40 pounds and up have waived adoption fees.
“We didn’t take the decision lightly to close for a second time this year,” said Animal Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary. “It was vital to protect dogs in and out of the shelter. After nearly four months of closures this year, we need the community’s help now more than ever. We are asking people to open their hearts and homes to these animals. The shelter is at 136% capacity for dogs, and it’s crucial these dogs find homes before we open for intake July 24.”
The shelter will only be open for adoptions noon-5 p.m. July 21-23 and will not be available to intake. Intake operations will partially resume on July 24. To reduce overcrowding, we are going to limit our intake of dogs to 30 dogs per day.
The reopening comes after a 47-day closure to contain and treat canine flu that spread through the shelter in June and July. It was the same infection that caused the shelter to close in March and April.
OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th St., is open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.
The OKC Animal Welfare page states: “We are back open for ADOPTIONS only Friday-Sunday. Every Barbie and Ken needs a furry friend. We have 229 dogs that want to go for a ride with you. You can view them all at https://www.okc.gov/.../adopt.../pets-available-for-adoption.’
