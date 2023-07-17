OKLAHOMA CITY – On June 3, a respiratory infection forced the closure of the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter. It’s the same infection that shut the Shelter down from March 29 – May 15. The situation has become quite serious and the need for volunteers is great.
According to a comprehensive article by Oklahoman reporter Jana Hayes, the dogs at the shelter can't leave their 4-by-8 kennel, often shared with another dog, or be touched by staff members for fear of spreading the extremely contagious canine influenza, which found its way to Oklahoma City and the state this year.
"Kennel stress is a real possibility while they're here," head veterinarian Dr. Allison Haley told Hayes, referring to the mental and emotional strain on a pup, which can manifest in different ways, including aggression, fear, anxiety, shaking, whining and others.
To avoid further spread of the disease, each kennel room is its own quarantine area, Hayes reported. Staffers that are assigned to work one area cannot enter another without changing clothes.
Haley continued, “Every time a new case pops up, the entire room goes back into quarantine for 21 days, long enough for the virus to go through a dog's system.”
"In order to keep all of these areas separate, our staff is having to be very, very careful where they go and what they do," said animal welfare supervisor Brienne Grayson. "We don't want any cross contamination. ... You could essentially go into one room, get some of it on you and carry it into the next room."
In addition to the quarantined kennels, there is one "clean" room for dogs that have newly entered the shelter and haven't been exposed to the flu, Haley noted. These dogs can be adopted once they've been medically cleared and spayed or neutered.
Haley says that the current outbreak isn’t as deadly as the flu and strep zoo that spread this spring, killing five dogs, however it's still extremely contagious. The dogs most susceptible to getting deathly sick are those that are very young or very old.
"If a dog is exposed to it, they're pretty much going to get it because we have zero immunity to the disease," said shelter director Jon Gary.
A vaccine has been on backorder for months and doesn't make sense for the shelter environment, Gary said. But once it becomes more readily available, he expects Oklahoma veterinarians will make it part of their yearly vaccine regiments.
Gary is committed to turning Oklahoma City into a “no-kill” community with at least 92% of animals leaving alive.
According to the CDC, there have been no reported cases of a human becoming infected with the dog flu, but there have been cases reported where an infected dog spread the illness to a cat.
The vaccine requires a booster after two weeks, and immunity doesn't kick in for another few weeks after that. In the shelter during a time of outbreaks, the likelihood of exposure before that immunity takes effect is pretty high, Gary said.
"As crazy as it sounds, we are building immunity through exposure," Gary said. "And frankly, that's part of what's going to happen in our entire community."
Extended kennel time has led to a ore intensive enrichment program to keep dogs from experiencing a lack of stimulation, which can be harmfuyl, Hayes reported.
The staff has been introducing daily goodies, such as red balls filled with treats and the lavender "de-stress" fragrance, along with music coming through the intercom system, to break up the mundaneness of the day for the pups stuck in their kennels.
"We've had consistent enrichment, but not for all dogs," Haley said. "And so now we're trying to put it in place for it to be something that's just part of the daily (routine)."
There are several dogs who have been at the shelter since before the first flu outbreak. In kennel 459 are Mr. Charles Barkley and Alford the Akita, who were adopted after the shelter reopened in May but were returned and are now going through their second closure.
"We get to know the personalities of these kiddos because they've been in the same kennel," Haley said. "With late nights and hard decisions, shelter staff are 'doing our best.'"
Staff member Tanisha Reed “went through multiple sets of gloves as she passed out afternoon medications,” Hayes reports. “Every time she accidentally makes contact with a dog, she has to put on a new pair.”
This inability to interact takes a toll on staffers who love animals enough to want to care for them every day and love to get to know animals' personalities.
“But facing challenges is nothing new for animal welfare staff,” said Grayson, who continuously fosters injured cats and is able to bring them to work with her.
"We never know what's going to walk in our doors, and we never really know what each day is going to hold," Grayson added. "So facing the challenges of being closed ... everyone has a really important role to play. And we are definitely doing our best to make it happen."
Hayes reports that far fewer dogs have been adopted during this time — foster dogs have been adoptable throughout the closures — simply due to so many being sick or exposed and in quarantine.
There were 455 dogs at the shelter as of Friday, compared to the maximum capacity of 297 and foster dogs have been adoptable throughout the closures, Hayes reports.
“Euthanizing for space is a last resort, but has become more frequent,” Gary said. “Just Thursday, the shelter shared pictures of adoptable dogs on Facebook to promote the fact that it needed eight of them to find homes to avoid euthanizing others who aren't ready to leave the shelter.”
"(I've spent) so many late nights with drawings of the kennel rooms to see where I've got space ... in an effort to save the most animals," Haley told the Oklahoman.
The current shelter is not 'designed for life saving' with its low capacity. However, in the summer of 2021, the shelter held 478 dogs, Hayes reports.
"The number of stray animals within city limits is very, very high," Grayson said. "So that keeps the shelter pretty much overcapacity at all times."
The new animal shelter, approved by voters in December 2018, will receive $38 million of the MAPS 4 sales tax scheduled tentatively to begin construction in late 2024.The money is expected to fund a new shelter spanning up to 67,000 square feet. Gary said the new shelter will be built next to the current one on the 17 acres owned by the city at SE 29 and Bryant Ave.
The new shelter will have more and bigger kennels, bringing OKC closer to its goal of achieving a "no-kill" status, with at least 92% of animals leaving alive. Terminally ill dogs or those posing a risk to public safety would still be euthanized. The live release rate for dogs in 2023 is hovering about 75%, according to the report cards posted daily to OKC Animal Welfare's Facebook.
The current shelter "wasn't designed for life saving," Gary told The Oklahoman in 2019.
"At that time, the animals were brought in, held for three days and the vast majority were euthanized," he said. "The percentage that left back then was about 15%.”
One of the biggest needs now is more shelter volunteers
"There's tons to do all the time and not enough people to do it," said clinic supervisor Tanisha Reed.
Volunteers can do anything from walking the dogs to taking donation inventory, or kennel cleaning to enrichment activities. A full list of volunteer jobs is available on the shelter's website.
The shelter also has an Amazon wish list for donations, or donations can be dropped off at the front door.
“Foster families also are needed to save more lives,” Grayson said. “Right now there are about 500 to 600 animals in foster homes.”
To make an animal part of your family, check out the adoptable cats and dogs online. Then, head to the shelter between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., call the phone number listed on the door and provide the animal's number you're interested in taking home.
Animals that are sick, injured, or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in. Pets that are at the Shelter can be reclaimed by their owners. Residents looking for lost pets can visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
