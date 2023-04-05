OKLAHOMA CITY - On March 29, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter announced it would be closing temporarily to identify and contain a contagious upper respiratory infection that had spread to 130 dogs. This is the first time in more than 24 years the shelter has closed due to a disease outbreak.
At that time, Jon Gary, Shelter Supervisor released the following statement: “The shelter closed to prevent the spread of the disease in the community and the death of hundreds of animals being housed at the shelter. We want to protect as many animals as we can.”
On the day the shelter closed (March 29), the OKC Animal Shelter staff pulled samples from 10 percent of their ill dog population, which was 14 samples.
Eight of the samples tested positive for the following:
- Streptococcus zooepidemicus (strep zoo)
- H3N2 Influenza
- Influenza A (Canine Flu).
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) dogs infected with Streptococcus zooepidemicus may initially display clinical signs similar to 'kennel cough' including a moist cough and nasal discharge.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) describes canine influenza (also known as dog flu) as a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses known to infect dogs. These are called “canine influenza viruses.” No human infections with canine influenza have ever been reported.
Every shelter dog is now being treated with a round of amoxicillin and doxycycline, which are antibiotics, the press release update stated.
The shelter has a population of approximately 400 dogs. To date, five dogs have died because of the infections.
Shelter staff is working with the shelter’s veterinary team as well as an outside national organization to form a plan to move forward. More information will be provided when the plan is in place.
The shelter will remain closed until further notice.
Shelter staff posted on Facebook, “Once again we are truly touched by the love and encouragement sent our way. Today, a most amazing volunteer dropped off a sandwich lunch with all the fixings for the staff, and with smiles on their faces they practically inhaled it. More donations arrived as well, providing much needed pill pockets and supplies to help the workers care for our sick dogs to the best of our ability. Thank you again for the continued support as we give these animals all we’ve got - keeping up morale is a team effort and we couldn’t do it without you!”
To donate supplies to the OKC Animal Shelter, their wishlist can be found here.
Animals that are sick, injured or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in.
People who find a lost pet are advised to provide the pet with temporary housing and look for the owner through lost animal reports on okc.gov/animalwelfare , Facebook, Nextdoor and Craigslist.
To learn more about OKC Animal Welfare or to make a monetary donation, click here.
