OKLAHOMA CITY – For the third time this year, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is closed to the public to keep an upper respiratory infection from spreading through the Shelter and to other dogs in the metro.
According to OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary, more closures are expected until immunity is built up in the canine community.
The Shelter’s vet staff noticed an uptick in upper respiratory infections among the dog population and sent samples to the lab on Monday, August 21. About 65 dogs have symptoms.
A plan is being developed by the Shelter vet and staff as they wait for the lab results. They suspect the canine flu virus, the same virus that closed the Shelter twice earlier this year. Shelter staff will treat the dogs with antibiotics again.
"If a dog is exposed to it, they're pretty much going to get it because we have zero immunity to the disease," said Gary.
“A vaccine has been on backorder for months and doesn't make sense for the shelter environment,” Gary added. “But once it becomes more readily available, he expects Oklahoma veterinarians will make it part of their yearly vaccine regiments.”
On March 29, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter closed to identify and contain a contagious upper respiratory infection that spread through the Shelter’s dog population. Samples were sent to a lab and tested positive for both canine flu and strep zoo. Five dogs died due to the infection. The Shelter reopened on May 12.
The Shelter closed again on June 3 after the canine flu affected dogs in their care again. The Shelter reopened for a second time on July 21.
Animals that are sick, injured or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in. The Shelter has a population of approximately 425 dogs, compared to the maximum capacity of 297. Foster dogs have been adoptable throughout the closures
People who adopted dogs from the Shelter last week should monitor their dogs for upper respiratory-type symptoms such as cough and runny nose. They should seek medical advice from their veterinarian if any of these symptoms develop.
Residents looking for lost pets can visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. Pets that are at the Shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.
Volunteers and foster parents are the lifeblood of OKC Animal Welfare, helping with everything from animal care to educational outreach and administration. To volunteer or become a foster parent, the first step is to submit an application here.
