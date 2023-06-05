OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter closed its doors to the public on Sunday afternoon, June 3, for the second time this year to keep an upper respiratory infection from spreading through the Shelter and to other dogs in the metro.
The Shelter has a population of approximately 400 dogs.
The Shelter’s vet staff started noticing an uptick in coughing and a runny nose among the dog population on Thursday and sent samples to the lab on Friday. About 130 dogs have symptoms. There have been no deaths because of the infection.
According to the press release, the Shelter vet and staff are developing a plan as they wait for the lab results, but they suspect the canine flu virus, the same virus that closed the Shelter on March 29.
Canine influenza is an infectious respiratory disease caused by an influenza A virus, similar to the viral strains that humans get.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) describes canine influenza (also known as dog flu) as a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses known to infect dogs. These are called “canine influenza viruses.” No human infections with canine influenza have ever been reported.
On March 29, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter closed to identify and contain a contagious upper respiratory infection that spread through the Shelter’s dog population. Samples were sent to a lab, and they tested positive for both canine flu and strep zoo. Five dogs died due to the infection.
At that time, Jon Gary, Shelter Supervisor released the following statement: “The shelter closed to prevent the spread of the disease in the community and the death of hundreds of animals being housed at the shelter. We want to protect as many animals as we can.”
When the Shelter closed in March, the staff treated the dogs with an antibiotic. The Shelter reopened on May 12
Animals that are sick, injured, or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in.
Shelter staff stated, “People who adopted dogs from the Shelter last week should monitor their dogs for upper respiratory-type symptoms such as cough and runny nose. They should seek medical advice from their veterinarian if any of these symptoms develop.”
Residents looking for lost pets can visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. Pets that are at the Shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.
To learn more about OKC Animal Welfare or to make a monetary donation, click here.
