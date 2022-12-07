OKLAHOMA CITY – The Amnesty International Oklahoma City Chapter will hold its annual letter writing event on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Full Circle Book Store, 1900 NW Expressway. The public is invited to participate.
During the month of December, members of Amnesty International (AI) around the world will participate in the organization’s Global Write-A-Thon event in honor of Human Rights Day, which is recognized on December 10.
John Walters, Legislative Coordinator for Amnesty International Oklahoma City Chapter, says that each year, around Human Rights Day, people all over the world come together to write letters, send faxes, use social media, and sign online petitions to help people they’ve never met.
“We hold this event every year in cooperation with the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP),” Walters said. “At this event we write letters on behalf of Prisoners-of-Conscience all over the world and send Christmas cards to all of the prisoners on death row in Oklahoma.
Write for Rights is Amnesty International’s largest annual human rights campaign.
Through the power of collective action, letters and other methods of communication are intended to convince government officials to free people unjustly imprisoned and end other abuses.
“The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty supports the Write for Rights project and expresses its thanks to Amnesty International Group #238 for coordinating it each year,” said Rev. Don Heath, OK-CADP chair.
“This project is a thoughtful gesture that lets prisoners on death row know that they are not animals, they are not monsters, they are human beings that are not forgotten,” Heath added. “Writing them cards at Christmas time shows them that people care about them and wish them well.”
Oklahoma currently has 40 prisoners on death row.
Started in 2002, Write for Rights has grown into a global letter-writing phenomenon with over 3 million supporters each year.
“Thousands of people are in prison around the world because of their beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, race or ethnicity – many held without charge or trial and at risk of torture or execution,” according to the AI website.
“It’s up to people like us to speak out against this injustice, and demand that those in power protect the human rights of each and every one of us,” the website states.
“Today, we have 10 cases that highlight ongoing crises — from attacks on freedom of expression to unjust imprisonment, to brazen suppression of dissent,” the site continues.
Those who want to help these 10 cases right now can take action by going online to sign a petition.
“By joining us in our Write for Rights Write-A-Thon on December 17, you can help bring about the release of a prisoner of conscience or an end to the harassment of someone standing up for Human Rights,” Walters said.
“You are joining your voice with others around the world to demand that the rights of individuals be respected and protected. You have the power to change someone’s life by simply writing a letter,” he continued.
We will have all you need including the stationary and postage,” Walters said. “You just need to sign, or write custom letters on cases you select. But if you can, please bring a book of stamps to contribute to the effort.”
To participate in the Amnesty Oklahoma City Chapter Write-A-Thon on Dec. 17, contact John Walters at 405-720-6467. To learn more, visit write.amnestyusa.org.
