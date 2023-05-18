OKLAHOMA CITY – Local nonprofits, Oklahoma Humane Society and The Homeless Alliance are partnering with a technology platform, BestyBnB, secure safe, temporary foster homes for their clients’ pets during times of crisis so they can seek help.
BestyBnB enables animal welfare and social services agencies to work together during difficult personal times.
The OK Humane's Animal Advocacy Program, a collaboration with Palomar: Oklahoma City's Family Justice Center serves victims of domestic violence by assisting with pet care while victims flee from dangerous situations.
The Homeless Alliance is a multi-agency homeless resource campus whose primary focus is to support the unsheltered and unhoused population of Oklahoma City.
According to the press release, both the Animal Advocacy Program and The Homeless Alliance have found that the lack of temporary care for pets can be a significant barrier to clients fleeing an abuser or accepting the social services and treatment they need.
The BestyBNB partnership will serve to address these common issues, the release states.
"We never want anyone to be in a position where they have to choose between keeping their pet or remaining in a dangerous situation", said Mark Eby, OK Humane's CEO.
"Our Animal Advocacy Program attempts to find foster homes that will care for the pets of victims of domestic violence while they secure safe housing and get back on their feet,’ Eby continued. “Unfortunately, there is more demand for this type of assistance than there are foster homes available to help.
“Our hope is that the BestyBNB platform will allow us to fulfill those needs we haven't been able to meet,” Eby added.
Just as Airbnb provides a database of available homes to search, select and rent while traveling, BestyBnB provides its agency partners a highly secure, mission-driven technical platform to search and secure long and short-term pet boarding options for pet owners in their time of crisis, Eby noted.
The program allows all pet caregivers to go through an extensive application process and background check, and all client and caregiver information is kept strictly confidential.
Pet caregivers are able to set their own rates and may donate or discount their services to an agency. The rates for these vetted pet caregiver services are typically much lower than the cost of a traditional pet boarding facility, the release states.
“Pets provide hope, comfort and companionship to many of our clients and we would never want them to be forced to leave them behind in order to get the help they need,” said Dan Straughan, Executive Director of the Homeless Alliance, “This partnership will make it much easier for our clients to access services such as residential treatment or shelter and eventually transition out of homelessness while making sure their pet is also cared for.”
BestyBnB has worked extensively with over 20 animal welfare, domestic violence, and mental health agencies in five states to remove barriers and get survivors, children, patients, and pets out of crisis and into safety.
“We started BestyBnB to remove barriers and save lives. There are many intersections in social services, including the abundant need for safe, temporary pet housing and care,” said Matt Krentz, BestyBnB co-founder.
“We intentionally designed BestyBnB to be used by a wide variety of social services and animal welfare agencies, and important partnerships like this one help bring the community together to achieve our shared goal: making services more accessible and helping pets and their people remain conneted and lifelong companions,” said Andy Bond, BestyBnB co-founder.
For more information on OK Humane, visit okhumane.org and to learn more about The Homeless Alliance, visit homelessalliance.org.
Those interested in getting involved and helping people and pets can sign up to become a pet caregiver at mybestybnb.com.
