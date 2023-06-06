OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) will host its 2023 Annual Awards Dinner & Meeting on Saturday, June 24. During the fundraising event, three members of the community will be honored with the group’s Abolitionist Awards.
This year Jasmine Brown-Jutras, Organizing Manager for ACLU of Oklahoma, will receive the Phil Wahl Abolitionist of the Year Award and Jamie Pybas, Division Chief for the Homicide Direct Appeals Division of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, will be honored with the Opio Toure Courageous Advocate Award. Rev. T. Sheri Amore Dickerson, founder and executive director of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City, will receive the Lifetime Abolitionist Award.
“We have an excellent slate of recipients for our annual awards with diverse perspectives on abolition,” Heath said. “I’m sure we will be inspired by their stories.”
Since 1992, the Phil Wahl Abolitionist of the Year Award is presented each year at the OK-CADP Annual Awards Dinner and Meeting to someone who exemplifies a “conspicuous effort in the organization’s purpose.” Phil Wahl, (Aug. 17, 1906 – Sept. 26, 2009) was a retired United Methodist Minister from Duncan, who served as a model of untiring work for abolishing the death penalty. In 1980 he completed a speaker's booklet called "Capital Punishment: Questions and Answers," which helped lead him to receive one of his many awards, the 1981 ACLU of Oklahoma Angie Debo Civil Liberties Award. Wahl was a board member of OK-CADP for five years.
The Opio Toure Courageous Advocate Awardwas established in 2008 to honor outstanding efforts by Defense Attorneys. The award is named after the late Oklahoma State Representative Opio Toure (March 31, 1954 – February 4, 2008). A die-hard opponent of the death penalty, Toure shepherded House Bill 2635 through the legislature, which was a measure that sought to stop the execution of mentally disabled offenders with intelligence quotients of 70 and/or below, and received wide bipartisan support. Later, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Atkins v. State of Virginia that executing the mentally disabled was in fact cruel and unusual punishment.
The Lifetime Abolitionist Award is presented to those for a life serving to end capital punishment.
The evening will feature keynote speaker Adam Luck, former Chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Luck is the CEO of City Care, a nonprofit which operates Oklahoma City's no-barrier night shelter and supportive housing and provides mentorship and literacy programs for the city’s most vulnerable children.
“We look forward to hearing Adam Luck share with us the process he went through in turning against the death penalty,” said Rev. Don Heath, OK-CADP chair. “Luck courageously voted his convictions in the face of pressure from the governor and district attorneys.”
The event will be held at New Covenant Christian Church, 12000 N. Rockwell Ave., from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Registration and a wine reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m. The event will also be available via Zoom.
The evening will include the election of At-Large board members and the past year’s activity report. Music will be provided by The Jah Mystics.
In-Person & Virtual Annual Dinner tickets are $50, students are $25. Tables (8 tickets) are $400. Tickets purchased on or after June 14 will be $60 and tables will cost $480.
To order tickets by mail, send checks along with each guest’s name to: OK-CADP, P. O. Box 713, Oklahoma City, OK 73101-0713. Note: To participate in the Virtual event, please include each attendees’ email address to receive the event access link.
For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit okcadp.org.
