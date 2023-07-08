The seventh annual OICA (Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy) Heroes Ball will be held Saturday July 29th at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum to celebrate current and former award winners in Oklahoma City.
The venue is new for the event and OICA is encouraging everyone to go and fill the room. There will be a live band following the event and all are encouraged to become a named sponsor.
Proceeds will support OICA's advocacy and initiatives on behalf of children. Individual tickets are $250 and sponsorships start at $500.
To contact OICA for more information through email: CEO Joe Dorman joedorman@oica.org, Christine Faulkner Operations Director & Volunteer Coordinator cfaulkner@oica.org, Director of Programs & Donor Engagement Lucila Gutierrez lgutierrez@oica.org,
People can go to the even website to get tickets and sign up for a sponsorship at https://event.gives/heroesball/2023. or https://www.oica.org or call 405-236-5437.
