A new report has been released by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Physical Transparency about affordable housing in the state of Oklahoma.
Key findings were narrowed in the report to Oklahoma's affordable housing needs. Those findings include rising rents, and the lack of housing development are blunting the impact of the agency's programs.
The program aims to increase the number of single-family residences available for purchase across the state of Oklahoma for individuals and families by creating the Oklahoma Home Builder Program and the Home Builder Revolving Fund for incomes up to 120% of area median income.
The results of the report have a few outcomes, including having more demand for housing than what is available.
It also found Oklahoma continues to grow thanks to new workforce programs becoming the eighth most populous state in the United States between 2001 and 2022.
However, housing availability only grew by 0.8% during that time. It also finds that Oklahoma is feeling the effects of a nationwide decline in housing construction.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Policy Institute, there are only 39 affordable and open homes for every 100 extremely low-income Oklahoma households.
The situation is marginally less dire for very low-income families. Those making between 31 and 50% of the area median income, with 68 affordable and open homes for every 100 households.
The Oklahoma State Legislature enacted a new program called the Housing Stability Program designed to encourage construction of affordable housing. The program is being administered by the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) with a total budget of $215 million.
The New Oklahoma Housing Stability Program Is in the process of developing strategies on how to spend that money, but so far proposes three programs a zero-interest loan to encourage single family owner houses, a loan forgiveness program, and a zero-interest loan for development of rental units.
The program is structured.to be fast and flexible with its housing. But the report has a few considerations particularly in the short term, as well as having the state prioritize modern technologies and building practices to build fast, cost-efficient construction that meets quality standards.
