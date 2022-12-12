OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University’s Valorant Esports team recently won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals, the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history.
The OCU team played the best-of-three match finals against Florida’s Keiser University for more than two hours, surrendering a close loss in the first game before winning the second and third games to win the overall championship series by a score of 2-1.
OCU team members are game design and animation majors Edward Bennett and Cooper Patrick, computer science majors Kaleb Cosgrave and Ryan McLaughlin, and instrumental performance major Karl Huber.
Connor Knudsen, who was recently named head coach, said the team’s dedication to hard work, practice and preparation paid off in the grand finals victory.
“Despite the adversity they’ve had to work through, both in the match itself and outside of it, the team was able to rally together and achieve an amazing win in front of a great crowd here at OCU’s Starcade esports arena,” Knudsen said.
“Achieving this kind of a win so early in my tenure at OCU is both humbling and inspiring and gives us positive momentum that we can continue to build on in the years ahead,” Knudsen added.
Valorant is a popular esports tournament game that uses a first-person shooter perspective format. Teams of agents alternate as attackers and defenders in each game of the series. Under tournament rules, teams compete in a best-of-three series comprised of games with multiple rounds. Games are played until one team has won 13 rounds.
OCU Esports also competes in Rocket League, Overwatch, Call of Duty and League of Legends. The program is open to students of all majors and offers scholarships to qualifying players. Under the umbrella of the Petree College of Arts & Sciences, the teams utilize the university’s Psychology and Exercise and Sport Science departments for mental and physical health needs to go along with their practice sessions.
OCU’s esports management bachelor’s degree program incorporates exercise sports science, broadcasting, advertising, event management, budgeting and content development to prepare students for careers in esports management and promotions.
Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university located in the heart of Oklahoma City, At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts.
For more information, visit okcu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.