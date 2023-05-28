“The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act opens the door of educational opportunity for families across our state, making it possible for families to choose from an array of school options regardless of their financial status,” Small said. “This bill doesn’t simply provide tax credits. Instead, it provides many families with that most precious commodity: hope for their children.”
House Bill 1934, which creates the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, was signed into law at a ceremony today. The law provides refundable tax credits of $5,000 to $7,500 per child to cover the cost of private school tuition with the size of the credit tied to income. Families who homeschool qualify for a tax credit of $1,000 per child.
The credit will cover much, and in many cases all, of the cost of tuition at most private schools in Oklahoma.
“Today’s bill signing was the culmination of many years of work by a wide range of Oklahomans,” Small said.
“It is impossible to provide an exhaustive list of those who made today possible, but it includes Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, whose election campaigns last year focused on school choice and provided a clear electoral mandate for change; Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat; Senators Julie Daniels [R-Bartlesville], Shane Jett [R-Shawnee], Kristen Thompson [R-Edmond], Ally Seifried [R-Claremore], Dave Rader [R-Tulsa], Rob Standridge [R-Norman] and Adam Pugh [R-Edmond]; state Reps Representatives Chad Caldwell [R-Enid], Toni Hasenbeck [R-Elgin], Mark Lepak [R-Claremore], Kyle Hilbert {R-Bristow], John Kane [R-Bartlesville], Chris Banning [R-Bixby], Rhonda Baker [R-Yukon], and all the lawmakers who supported this important bill.
“As House Common Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker put it so perfectly, ‘Parents have made it very clear to us that they’ve got to have choices about what’s best for their children.’”
Note: This story originated as a staff report at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. It was first posted here: https://www.ocpathink.org/post/press-release/ocpa-school-choice-law-will-change-lives , and is reposted here, with permission. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected the story for posting, and added the Catholic Conference photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.