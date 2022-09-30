Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs President Jonathan Small on September 27 praised state lawmakers’ efforts to protect children from being subjected to medically dubious “transgender” procedures with lifelong impact.
“There is growing evidence that so-called transgender treatments cause long-term harm to many patients — and that evidence includes the first-hand testimony of many individuals,” Small said.
“Children should not be subjected to puberty-blocking hormones or surgical procedures that can dramatically and negatively impact them for the rest of their lives. The Oklahoma Legislature is doing the right thing by stepping up to stop these procedures within the OU Health system.”
The University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital operates the Roy G. Biv Program, which the organization says will provide children “gender-affirming scope of treatment” that includes “pausing puberty to further explore gender,” “managing gender-affirming hormone therapy,” and “helping find surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries.”
House Bill 1007XX, heard by lawmakers during this week’s special legislative session, included language to bar entities that receive federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from providing those services to youth.
The bill states that “no monies” may be spent by the University Hospitals Authority “for the benefit of any facility owned by the University Hospitals Authority or University Hospitals Trust performing ‘gender reassignment medical treatment’” on any patient younger than 18 years of age.
“For more than a decade, OCPA has warned about the dangerous direction of higher education in Oklahoma and encouraged the Legislature to use the power of the purse and its full authority to focus higher education,” Small said.
“We appreciate lawmakers in the House and Senate, leadership in both chambers, and Governor Kevin Stitt’s office for taking seriously the alarm bells now sounding in higher education, especially at OU.”
Note: This statement first appeared online here: https://www.ocpathink.org/post/ocpa-praises-legislative-effort-to-protect-children-and-families . The statement is posted here, with permission. The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs is a free-market think tank that works to advance principles and policies that support free enterprise, limited government, individual initiative, and personal responsibility.
