OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be one of 11 inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) on Friday, September 30. She will be a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame inductees.
The ceremony will be held at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City
“This honor is particularly special as I want to live my life as an example to children who grew up like me,” Jones said. “It’s important for children to see themselves in successful adults, otherwise, they have no idea of what is possible. This honor puts my achievements on a larger platform so that more children can see themselves in me, and for that, I am deeply grateful.”
As a successful student in elementary and secondary school, Jones pursued higher education as a first-generation college student at the University of Oklahoma. She later earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix at San Diego and a Doctor of Education from Vanderbilt University’s prestigious Peabody College of Education.
Focused on education, Jones served as the Director of Development and Marketing at KIPP Reach College Preparatory School and as Director of Development for The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.
At Langston University, an 1890 Land-Grant University, she served as the Vice President of Institutional Advancement and External Affairs where she directed fundraising, donor and alumni relations, marketing and public relations, communications, and government and community relations.
Jones held the role of Executive Director of the Langston University Foundation and Langston University-OKC Campus Site Administrator. She was instrumental in increasing assets and holdings, growing public and private donations as well as managing daily operations on the university’s urban campus.
On March 1, Jones made history when she was named the 11th president of Oklahoma City Community College. She is the first woman and first person of color to serve OCCC in this capacity. She is also the first African American female president of any higher education institution in Oklahoma that is not a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
Her goals for the institution include increasing resources and student enrollment, elevating OCCC’s name recognition statewide and leading OCCC into previously unchartered waters,” according to the press release.
Under her leadership, the College forgave nearly $4 million in student debt under its Fresh Start Initiative, which impacted 4,500 OCCC students. OCCC was also designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, was named one of MovieMaker magazine’s 40 Best Film Schools of 2022 in the U.S. and Canada. OCCC has partnered with Walgreens for pharmacy internships and was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help high school students become first-generation college students.
Jones serves as a Board Director for BancFirst and BancFirst Corporation; South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce; American Mothers, Inc., Oklahoma Hall of Fame, StitchCrew, Oklahoma Philharmonic Society, Civic Center Foundation, Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs, and Leadership Oklahoma City’s Alumni Association. She is a board advisor to the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, a Salt and Light Leadership (SALLT) Fellow, a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City (Class XXIX), a member of the MSI Aspiring Leaders Program at Rutgers University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Named Woman of the Year by The Journal Record, Perry Publishing and Broadcasting, and With Love OKC, Jones also holds the distinction of being named American Mothers, Inc.’s 2021 National Mother of the Year, 2021 Oklahoma Mother of the Year, and 2012 Oklahoma Mother of Achievement.
Jones has been honored as an Achiever Under 40 by The Journal Record, OKC Biz and Oklahoma Magazine. Her leadership and contributions to higher education have been featured in Fortune Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, American Association of Community Colleges Journal, and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, among other publications.
She is married to United States District Judge Bernard M. Jones II, and they have three children.
For more information on the OAAE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, visit oaaehof.org or contact Shirley Nero at 918-698-6037.
Approximately 17,000 students at OCCC take courses offering college credit in more than 60 associate degree or certificate programs that lead to continued education at a four-year institution or entry into the workforce upon graduation.
For more information, visit occc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.