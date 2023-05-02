The REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF) has announced that the Norman Board of REALTORS® will receive $70,000 in relief grants to aid victims of recent tornadoes that impacted Norman homeowners in February.
"We are so grateful for the support of the REALTORS® Relief Foundation during this difficult time," Norman Board of REALTORS® President Teresa Ballenger said. "Many people, not just our clients, were impacted by these devastating tornadoes, and this relief fund will provide much-needed assistance as they work to rebuild their homes and their lives."
This grant is part of the more than $1.6 million in total disaster relief aid that was made available to REALTOR® associations in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Oklahoma. The funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue.
Homeowners affected by the February 26 tornadoes should call the Norman Board of REALTORS® at (405) 364-8724 to apply for assistance or learn more.
Since 2001, RRF has disbursed more than $38 million in aid to more than 19,000 families in 42 states and territories. The National Association of REALTORS® collaborates with state and local REALTOR® associations to cover all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.
To learn more about the REALTORS® Relief Foundation, please visit www.nar.realtor/rrf.
About the REALTORS® Relief Foundation
RRF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that exists to provide financial housing assistance to the public after disasters. In its 20 years of existence, more than $38 million in aid has helped more than 19,000 families.
About the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®
The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® connects real estate professionals across the state.
About the National Association of REALTORS®
The National Association of REALTORS® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.