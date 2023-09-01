There are a lot of things that can impact personal wages earned on the job such as the current economy. A recent survey of single workers found that a living wage for a single worker in Hawaii was $112,411, the highest in the U.S. By comparison, in Oklahoma it found that found a living wage is $46,024.
Personal finance website GOBankingRates.com set out to determine a living wage in every state by calculating the minimum amount a single person would need to follow the 50/30/20 budget, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hawaii's living wage is more than double what many single people earn, as the U.S. median income for a single full-time worker is $57,200. Oklahoma is more affordable than most other places in the U.S.
The following is the cost of living for each state:
- Alabama $46,577
- Alaska $ $71,570
- Arizona $60,0026
- Arkansas $47,111
- California $80,013
- Colorado $59,218
- Connecticut $63,078
- Delaware $56,571
- Florida $57,064
- Georgia $49,051
- Hawaii $112,411
- Idaho $58,534
- Illinois $49,372
- Indiana $49,855
- Iowa $48,518
- Kansas $47,379
- Kentucky $27,318
- Louisiana $50,087
- Maine $50,962
- Maryland $67,915
- Massachusetts $87,90
