There is nothing quite like fresh farm grown produce to add to the family dinner table. The healthier options of locally grown fruits and vegetable can save big money and taste great.
Starting this Friday, May 5th a new Farmers Market will be opening up in the historic Wheeler District. Loaded with nearly 25 vendors ready to offer up fresh food products.
Some of the vendors will include, The Big Friendly, Rescue Dog Hot Sauce, and Homestead Baking. The vendors will offer homemade goods and the chance for the public to connect with the real people who make the foods.
Wheeler District is an active community, and this market has been a goal there for many years according to the Vice President of Development for the Wheeler District. They district is happy to support local small business from all over the state.
The market opens a 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will run through October 27th.
