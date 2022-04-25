Oklahoma City -- Matt Bond, an Edmond resident with a history of fundraising and athletics management, has been named executive director of the Santa Fe Family Life Center (SFFLC).
“Matt joins our team at a time of tremendous growth,” said Josef McGuigan, chairman of the SFFLC board of directors.
“His experience with fundraising as well as sports management makes him the perfect person to guide us in our next phase. The board’s goal is to grow athletic offerings to even more people in need. Our Norman facility will triple our available space for programs, and having a strong leader in place now will allow us to be fully ready on opening day.”
Bond will oversee SFFLC’s Oklahoma City facility located off NW 63rd and Broadway Extension, as well as SFFLC’s stake in the Young Family Athletic Center, which is currently being built in Norman.
Once complete, the $34 million Young Family Athletic Center will house 8 basketball and 12 volleyball courts, with space for pickleball and futsal as well. The facility will also include an indoor aquatic center, complete with a 25 yard, eight-lane competition swimming pool, where local high school and club teams are expected to practice and compete.
A state-of-the-art, two-story Sports & Human Performance Center operated through a partnership with Norman Regional Health Systems will round out the project.
At its original location in Oklahoma City, SFFLC is already known in the region for youth and adaptive sports programs which SFFLC plans to expand to Norman.
Bond replaces James Timberlake, who left his full-time role with SFFLC earlier this year to serve as Director of Oklahoma State Parks.
The mission of the Santa Fe Family Life Center is to improve the health of Oklahomans with a focus on providing programs serving individuals with disabilities and disadvantaged youth. The Santa Fe Family Life Center operates the largest charitably based multi-sport facility in Oklahoma City, providing a family friendly atmosphere to improve health and well-being while giving back to the community.
The SFFLC provides mission-based programs, youth and adult sports, and wellness programs. The Santa Fe Family Life Center is a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. In addition to its charitable programs, the Santa Fe Family Life Center’s Oklahoma City location is a full-service health club offering tennis, basketball, fitness, swimming, group exercise, personal training and pickleball.
