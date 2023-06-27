OKLAHOMA CITY – Homeless Alliance has announced the opening of Curbside Apparel, a screen printing shop near downtown Oklahoma City that employs people transitioning out of homelessness.
Now open at 1011 NW 6th Street, Curbside Apparel operates like a traditional screen printer while also providing on-the-job training and education to people working to overcome personal barriers and re-enter mainstream employment.
“We are so excited to welcome our newest social enterprise,” said Whitley O’Connor, co-director of the Curbside employment programs. “Curbside Apparel gives us an opportunity to break down stigmas surrounding homelessness by highlighting the talents of the people we serve and putting a face and name to the issue in our community.”
O’Connor continued, “Through our workforce development programs, we provide the training and education needed for people to transition into subsequent employment and gain long-term financial stability.”
The Curbside Chronicle, a program of the Homeless Alliance, provides both a platform and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness through the sale of its local magazine.
Curbside Apparel operates as a full-service shop accepting orders for custom printed shirts, totes, posters and more for events and organizations across the Oklahoma City metro area.
“For many who have struggled with homelessness for an extended period of time, traditional employment can be out of reach,” said O’Connor. “Barriers like not having an address to put on job applications, mental illness, criminal records, and lack of access to regular hygiene facilities are just a few of the challenges that make it difficult for some people to find and maintain traditional employment. That’s where Curbside comes in.”
The Curbside Chronicle magazine provides low-barrier employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Magazine vendors learn time, money management and social skills and are paired with case managers to work on goals, starting with housing.
Curbside Apparel will allow the organization to employ people ready to transition into a more traditional work environment. Each vendor will earn a certificate in screen printing through a partnership with Metro Technology Centers and will be trained in the Curbside Apparel shop, helping participants build job skills, gain work experience, and grow in self-confidence.
According to O’Connor, the first contingent of newly trained screen printers graduated from Metro Tech and began work this past Spring and have already completed jobs for the many clients, including the OKC Museum of Art, Downtown OKC, Allegiance Credit Union and Juneteenth on the East.
The team is currently taking orders for all printing needs, the press release stated.
“Businesses and nonprofits each have important roles to play in the community,” said O’Connor. “But organizations that combine the two and use businesses practices to address social issues have always inspired us. Oklahoma City is such an amazing community, and we can’t wait to see how the Oklahoma City continues to lift up our employees.”
For more information, visit curbsideapparel.com.
