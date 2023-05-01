May is Mental Health Awareness Month, described in an Oklahoma state government press release as "a time to come together as a community to shift from stigma associated with mental health issues, raise awareness of resources available for those dealing with mental health issues and to start conversations encouraging those in need to seek support and treatment."
“Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity for all members of the community to work together to promote mental health awareness throughout Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said.
“Together we can create a culture where mental health is prioritized and resources are readily available for those in need allowing them to live healthy, fulfilling lives.”
Each year, nearly 300,000 Oklahomans report having a substance abuse disorder.
Additionally, approximately 300 Oklahomans are admitted for urgent care or crisis mental health services.
In the past year, 4.1% of adults in Oklahoma had serious thoughts of suicide, with one in 10 students reporting attempting suicide in the past 12 months.
Statistical information in this story is provided by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).
Mental illness adversely affects thought processes, relationships, productivity and ability to adapt to change or face adversity. Early identification and treatment can make a profound difference in the successful management of mental illness and inspire recovery. There are safe, effective and lifesaving tools available to those in need.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) believes Oklahomans deserve to have mental health and addiction services within reach without fear of judgment and shame.
As part of the Mental Health Awareness Month initiative, communities across Oklahoma are partnering with ODMHSAS to promote the 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline, a free and confidential service that provides immediate support for those experiencing a mental health need, all starting with a simple call or text.
Since its launch, 988 has received an average of more than 3,500 calls and texts per month.
“Seeing this many people utilizing 988 to reach out for help in times of need provides hope for the future of our community,” Slatton-Hodges continued.
“Oklahoma is regarded as an industry innovator and is leading the nation’s launch of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline, creating the most comprehensive crisis response continuum in the nation that leverages technology and alternative to law enforcement. This is something we all should be proud to claim.”
Throughout the month of May, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and 988 will share resources and information related to mental health on its website and through social media channels.
The department will also host events, activities and trainings focused on mental health awareness throughout the month.
For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month and available resources visit https://988oklahoma.com/.
Promoting mental health awareness and reducing long-held stigmas surrounding mental illness creates a culture of support and empowerment vital to everyone’s mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue, contact the 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline through call or text at any time to receive free and confidential support.
Notes: The 988 Mental Health Lifeline (https://988oklahoma.com/ ) is designated as a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline operates 24/7 and offers services for mental health crisis calls. Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams.
