November sheds light on a segment of Oklahoma’s population that largely remains unseen: parent caregivers. National Family Caregivers Month offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers, which is certainly needed across our state now more than ever.
Families are the primary source of support for people with disabilities in the U.S. An estimated 16.8 million Americans are caring for a child with disabilities or complex medical condition, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC).
The demands of daily life take a heavy toll on caregivers’ mental and physical health, yet family caregivers are still the foundation of long-term care nationwide, exceeding Medicaid long-term care spending in all states, according to an Evercare survey.
It seems Oklahoma has missed an opportunity to change that trajectory. With historic funding from the state legislature, more than 5,100 Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are expected to come off the waiting list to receive home and community-based services in the next two years.
These services and supports allow people with IDD to live the life they want in the community they choose versus in an institutional setting.
The services and supports for people with IDD are fulfilled by direct support professionals. They are paid caregivers, but still underpaid even with a 25% pay increase that took effect last month. Low wages have created a workforce shortage, which ultimately means caregiving will still fall to Oklahoma parents.
As Oklahomans with IDD come off the waiting list and fail to find agencies with direct support professionals available to care for them, many families will likely opt for self-directed services. This option allows the family to have personal choice and control over the delivery of services, including who provides the services and how services are provided. It also includes the option to hire a parent or other family member as the caregiver.
If the majority or even half of the 5,100 families coming off the waiting list for services end up continuing the caregiving they have long been providing, has Oklahoma really resolved the issue?
Many Oklahoma caregivers are burnt out after a 13-year wait for services only to find out that funding is now available, but the services are not. Without a solid plan to recruit and retain direct support professionals to the workforce, Oklahoma family caregivers will remain the long-term supports for their loved ones with IDD for the duration of their life.
Some say society is only as healthy as the caregivers. Even though more funding is a step in the right direction, the outlook is still grim for these Oklahoma families who are isolated and exhausted. There is no pathway to independence for Oklahomans with IDD and no real relief for parents who are expected to dedicate their entire life to caregiving.
Caregiving does not just cost these families, it costs us all. Caregiver wellbeing is a public health issue with ripple effects that extends across families, employment, healthcare and our economy.
Oklahoma has much more to do to do at the policy level to enable real, positive change for family caregivers.
Note and Disclosure: Ellyn Hefner writes regularly about special care issues for The Oklahoma City Sentinel. In the November 8 election, she is the Democratic nominee in state House District 87.
