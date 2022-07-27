The National Association of Commissions for Women (NACW) presented a national achievement award to its Oklahoma affiliate on Monday, specificaly honoring the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame Ceremony held earlier this year.
The theme for NACW's national gathering in Reno this week is
“This is Our Time: Leadership, Advocacy and Self-Care.” Carol Hefner of Oklahoma, who chaired the state Women's Hall of Fame Awards ceremony, addressed the NACW delegates via Zoom on Monday (July 27).
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/carol-hefner-is-zooming-to-reno-as-keynote-speaker-for-the-national-association-of-commissioners/article_89a703b0-0c2f-11ed-ae7f-172c790c55ed.html)
The NACW program specified the group's 2022 National Achievement Award was "presented to Oklahoma Commission for the Status of Women for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony."
According to a summary on the national group's website, "The National Association of Commissions for Women (NACW) assists and supports commissions for women to ensure that they not only survive, but thrive in today's challenging environment. We provide valuable programs, meaningful activities, relevant resources, and available expertise to our members."
The gathering is taking place at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. It began Sunday evening and runs through Thursday.
As reported previously in The Oklahoma City Sentinel, the Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Oklahoma City honored 8 outstanding women from across the state: Anna Belle Wiedemann, Sue Ann Arnall, Roseline Nsikak, Kayse Shrum, Janice Dobbs, Wanda Jackson, and Carleen Burger and (posthumously) Betty McElderry.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-womens-hall-of-fame-inductees-are-named-april-29-gala-scheduled/article_24e90322-a9e4-11ec-becf-ef8d1d548100.html)
