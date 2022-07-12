Oklahoma City – Two Oklahoma County employees will square off in the next round of balloting for the Republican nomination in Commission District No. 3.
Myles Davidson ran a strong first in the June 28 GOP primary as he seeks the party’s nod for the seat, garnering 9,654 votes (38.20 percent of the total). In second was Amy Alexander with 5,908 supporters (23.44 percent of those voting), edging out former Sheriff P.D. Taylor, who gathered 5,535 backers (21.06 percent).
A fourth hopeful, Ronnie Johnson, had 4,113 backers (16,31 percent).
In most multi-candidate races, a runoff is required if no competitor secures at least 50 percent of the votes cast.
The winner of the upcoming runoff will face the Democratic nominee, Cathy Cummings (former mayor of The Village) in the November general election.
Davidson has campaigned as a conservative, and Alexander has positioned herself as such.
A public servant since 2004, he was an employee in the office of District 1 Commissioner Brian Maughan 2009-2019 and chief deputy for District 3 Commissioner Kevin Calvey since 2019. Davidson has met all deadlines and candidacy-related filings for the job he is seeking.
Alexander has said “she is dedicated to transparency and better communication with citizens.” However, both the state Election Board and the Ethics Commission confirmed for The Oklahoma City Sentinel she has not submitted information required of candidates, including how much total money she has raised.
Alexander has waged a highly-visible “down-ballot” campaign, with pervasive signage, website videos and glossy communications with voters across the district. She touts a campaign membership in a chamber of commerce that costs $250.
Campaigns with more than $1,000 are required by law to submit finance reports, but her reports were not filed as Tuesday afternoon, July 12. She has worked in series of county jobs – first for County Clerk David Hooten, then for the county engineering office, and for Maughan as a field rep.
Davidson promises to increase public safety, support economic growth policies, fight to keep residents of the County in charge of policy (in opposition to federal overreach), and to stress a strong infrastructure in the district.
Davidson is credited for playing an important role in criminal justice reform efforts, including the innovative “SHINE” program of diversion for non-violent offenders.
