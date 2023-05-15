"Visit Muskogee" intends to promote the amenities, tourist destinations and good people who live in and around Muskogee, Oklahoma.
This week, via The City Sentinel and other news outlets, they are seeking you -- good reader -- to join "in a month-long Renaissance Festival, put on by The Castle of Muskogee.
The Fest runs through June, and promises "to bring visitors back in time" to the Sixteenth Century -- "with a variety of exciting events and activities.”
The Renaissance Festival as incarnated at Castle is held in Muskogee, Oklahoma, at what is described in promotional material as "a beautiful outdoor space that provides the perfect backdrop for the festivities. Visitors can expect to see knights jousting, musicians playing lutes and harps, and performers entertaining the crowds with their daring feats. There is also be a wide range of food and drink options available, including hearty turkey legs and savory pastries."
"We are thrilled to have the Castle in Muskogee," said Tammye Howell, the Director of Tourism.
"This Renaissance Festival the hosts their guests in the middle of the Sixteenth century and allows them to experience the fantasies they see and read about.
"We hope our guests enjoy their stay in Muskogee as they experience this magical trip back in time."
In addition to entertainment options, the festival also features a variety of vendors selling unique wares, including handmade jewelry, leather goods, and traditional clothing.
Visitors can also participate in arts and crafts activities, watch historical demonstrations, and learn about the history and culture of the Renaissance period.
Oklahoma City to Muskogee may not seem like a “stay-cation" -- but it's also not such a long drive.
The folks at "Visit Muskogee" are encouraging guests to stay the weekend and experience everything the Castle has to offer. The City Sentinel chose to second the notion.
After all, a full day at the Castle leaves ... an evening to spend in Muskogee experiencing the various local shops and restaurants that gives the city its charm.
Accommodations and purchase tickets in advance, as this event is expected to be popular.
NOTES: For more information about the Renaissance Festival, including ticket prices and event schedules, please visit www.okcastle.com . For booking accommodations in Muskogee visit: www.visitmuskogee.com . Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this for posting, working from a press release transmitted from Tammye Howell, Muskogee's director of tourism.
