Date: August 31, 2023
Time: 6 – 11 p.m.
Location: downtown Yukon, 4th-5th Streets and Main Streets, which will be blocked off to prevent traffic.
Admission: Free
Who’s got the music? On August 31, it’s Yukon’s annual Rock the Route block party on Main Street (Route 66) as they celebrate Labor Day weekend a day early with a Family Fun Zone, lots of food trucks, a beer tent, and the core reason – three energetic, talented music acts. Price: free!
Bring a lawn chair and join 800 people sitting and listening or 200 folks standing up front, singing and swaying under strings of lights. Two of the three music groups are from Oklahoma.
It’s about the music
First up is song writer and soloist Adara Kay, born and raised in southern Oklahoma. With a clear voice and Oklahoma slang and twang, she plays guitar and sings about relationships, growing up, being in trouble, and moving on. She’s a woman with grit who can fall in love with the “Devil in the Grove” but doesn’t want to be his “Cigarette.” Do you like soft music? Listen for “Oklahoma’s Ballad.” Her website says her style is influenced by Koe Wetzel, Giovannie and The Hired Guns, Larkin Poe, and others.
Gannon Fremin & CCREV are next, bringing a high energy red dirt country and rock sound to the street party. Gannon writes, sings and plays guitar. He is joined with Travis Julian on lead guitar, Wade Cartwright on bass, and Tyler McCartney on drums. CCREV stands for Cross County Revenue.
Be prepared to hear driving guitar licks and profanity used to make points during the up tempo show.
While Fremin sings with anger about bad relationships with women (“Rose Tattoo,” “Me and Her,” “Always Around”), he shows more restraint about life’s burned bridges (“Lessons Learned”), and musical influences (“Rock n Roll”). The band plays softer songs too, such as “Sometimes,” a reflective song about a relationship Fremin is unsure of.
In an interview with “VoyageDallas” in 2019, Fremin said, “We bring a type of energy that only young, southern Oklahoma natives can! We specialize in bringing the most entertaining show you can possibly go too on any given weekend and pride ourselves in that. What sets us apart, we believe, is by our songwriting. With that said, we think we have a way of telling our stories in a new, fresh way, that instantly has people turning heads and wanting to hit repeat.”
“Please keep waiting, 'Til Oklahoma City calls our name” goes a line in “Oklahoma City,” a song by Shane Smith and The Saints – and Yukon, a town in the OKC metro area, called their names to come from Austin, Texas.
Highliners Shane Smith and The Saints bring a more traditional country sound. Bennett Brown plays fiddle; Dustin Schaefer, lead guitar; Chase Satterwhite, bass; and Zach Stover, drums. Smith writes, sings (his voice has a likeness to Johnny Cash, I think), and plays guitar. The lyrics? Thoughtful, reflective, and poetic come to mind. You’ll understand if they play, “What a Shame,” “Little Bird,” or “Right Side of the Ground.”
“I don’t like just throwing stuff out there. If I’m going to be singing about something every night, I try to make it personal, make it something I can really relate to,” Smith is quoted on the band’s website. “I like to sing with conviction, an honest conviction.”
The Extras
There will be 11 food trucks serving onion burgers, Greek gyros, tacos, and more. Grady’s Pub 66 and The Horseshoe Bar will be open along with several restaurants and stores staying open late.
The Family Fun Ranch typically offers a rock tower, water gun target practice, face painting, mechanical bull riding, and games.
Jenna Robison, Yukon’s Public Affairs Officer, explained Rock the Route’s purpose. “We try to attract both families and red dirt fans. Every year we bring in top notch talent and we have a family fun area for everyone to enjoy.”
The street feat is made possible by YNB and 93.3 Jake FM who cover many expenses and by the City of Yukon who uses 100 administrators, police, Parks and Recreation personnel, and firefighters to pay other costs and make it run smoothly. Concerning personal safety, Robinson said, “One of the most special aspects of Rock the Route is how safe everyone feels.”
Yukon is bringing the talent, the sound, the food, and kid’s activities – all they need is you.
