Renderings for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City’s historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday by the City of Oklahoma City Planning Department’s Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI).
The plaza will be located on Harvey Avenue, between S.W. 24 and S.W. 25 Streets.
According to city government press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, “It will feature colorful art, Talavera tiles, an arched entry, a gazebo stage, trees, decorative lighting, seating, removable bollards and other amenities that reflect the neighborhood’s Hispanic culture.
Residents are encouraged to visit okc.gov/sni to view the renderings and provide feedback through December 11. The renderings are also posted in the windows of the Community Action Agency at 319 SW 25 Strett in Capitol Hill.
“The SNI team is proud to work alongside Capitol Hill and bring resources to this project that has been talked about for two decades,” said Shannon Entz, Program Planner for Neighborhood and Commercial District Revitalization.
“OKC’s Hispanic community deserves to be celebrated and have a beautiful space that they can call their own.”
The idea of creating a plaza for community gatherings started more than twenty years ago.
“The plaza is our family, friends and neighbor’s gathering spot,” said Gloria Torres, Executive Director of Capitol Hill Main Street.
“Whether you are from a Latin country or just the other side of town, the plaza will make you feel welcomed and at home.”
The $2 million project will be paid for with a combination of federal funds allocated to the City’s SNI.
"The plaza plans remind me of what the plazas in Tonala and Guadalajara look like,” said resident Grace Dawkins.
“Every time my family visits Mexico we go to the market, get breakfast and eat at the plaza. My Abuelito and Abuelita live in the Capitol Hill area, and they will get a sense of nostalgia when they get to see and experience the new plaza."
The plaza will be managed by the Capitol Hill Business Improvement District. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2023.
History: The City of Capitol Hill was incorporated in 1904, before Oklahoma’s statehood in 1907. The bustling business district was annexed by Oklahoma City in 1911 for $12,000. Today, Capitol Hill is a multicultural neighborhood business district which is home to businesses, nonprofits and large events such as Fiestas de Las Americans.
About the Strong Neighorhoods Initiative: The City’s Strong Neighborhoods Initiative is described in city government literature as “a targeted neighborhood revitalization program that works alongside neighborhood residents to develop and implement strategies to improve their neighborhoods over a five-year period. There are three neighborhoods in the program, Capitol Hill and Metro Park, in Ward 6 and Capitol View in Ward 7. Examples of projects include home repairs, sidewalks, tree plantings, and improved public spaces. SNI projects are intended to be a catalyst for private investment in places that have seen disinvestment. Over the last four years, the City government has invested $1.9 million in Capitol Hill and more than $5.7 million in private dollars has been invested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.