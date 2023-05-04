Oklahoma's U.S. Senators Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford this week introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate to honor the University of Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics team for their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) national championship win -- for a second-straight year and a sixth year out of the last nine.
The OU Women’s Gymnastics program is one of the winningest programs of all time in the NCAA.
 
 
“Congratulations to our outstanding Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Gymnastics team for taking home a Sixth NCAA national championship in just nine years,” said Senator Mullin in a press release sent to The City Sentinel.
 
“These female athletes continue to dominate the competition at the highest levels of their sport—securing back-to-back national titles. Our Oklahoma Delegation is proud to congratulate these champions on another outstanding season, which places OU Gymnastics in the collegiate history books as one of the winningest NCAA women’s gymnastics teams of all time. Congratulations to Coach Kindler, President Harroz, and all the coaches, parents, and student athletes who made this victory possible.”
 
“What a great time for Sooner sports as OU Women’s Gymnastics wins their second-straight NCAA national championship,” said Lankford.
 
“Congratulations to the team, Coach Kindler, AD Castiglione, President Harroz, and to everyone at OU for this tremendous victory, tying the program for second-most in NCAA history. We are proud to keep cheering you on along with the rest of the nation for this and every victory. Thanks for letting the entire nation see what you can do and who you are.”
 
Oklahoma Program’s success ties Utah for nation’s best
 
In a press release posted on the University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics page, "The Sooners held the top spot for the entire 2023 season, their third time to accomplish the feat in program history."
 
"OU's six women's gymnastics national titles are tied for the most over a nine-year span in NCAA history (Utah won six of the first nine NCAA championships from 1982-90). The Sooners have won back-to-back champions for the second time in program history (also in 2016 and 2017)," the OU post continued.
 
The women's squad went 28-2 this season, capturing the Big 12 championship and the thirteenth straight NCAA regional crown.
 
In encounters with reporters after gaining this year’s championship, K.J. KindlerUniversity of Oklahoma women’s gymnastics coach, deflected credit to her team and to assistant coaches after winning yet another national championship in last month’s competition,
 
The University of Oklahoma has now won 42 national championships, with 23 of those coming during A.D. Joe Castiglione's 25-year tenure.
 
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, drawing upon press releases from Oklahoma's two U.S. Senators, and from the University of Oklahoma's 'Sooner Sports' website. 

