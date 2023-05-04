Mullin, Lankford Honor OU Women’s Gymnastics Second-Straight NCAA National Championship
- City Sentinel Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Oklahoma's U.S. Senators Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford this week introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate to honor the University of Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics team for their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) national championship win -- for a second-straight year and a sixth year out of the last nine.
The OU Women’s Gymnastics program is one of the winningest programs of all time in the NCAA.
“Congratulations to our outstanding Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Gymnastics team for taking home a Sixth NCAA national championship in just nine years,” said Senator Mullin in a press release sent to The City Sentinel.
“These female athletes continue to dominate the competition at the highest levels of their sport—securing back-to-back national titles. Our Oklahoma Delegation is proud to congratulate these champions on another outstanding season, which places OU Gymnastics in the collegiate history books as one of the winningest NCAA women’s gymnastics teams of all time. Congratulations to Coach Kindler, President Harroz, and all the coaches, parents, and student athletes who made this victory possible.”
“What a great time for Sooner sports as OU Women’s Gymnastics wins their second-straight NCAA national championship,” said Lankford.
“Congratulations to the team, Coach Kindler, AD Castiglione, President Harroz, and to everyone at OU for this tremendous victory, tying the program for second-most in NCAA history. We are proud to keep cheering you on along with the rest of the nation for this and every victory. Thanks for letting the entire nation see what you can do and who you are.”
Oklahoma Program’s success ties Utah for nation’s best
In a press release posted on the University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics page, "The Sooners held the top spot for the entire 2023 season, their third time to accomplish the feat in program history."
"OU's six women's gymnastics national titles are tied for the most over a nine-year span in NCAA history (Utah won six of the first nine NCAA championships from 1982-90). The Sooners have won back-to-back champions for the second time in program history (also in 2016 and 2017)," the OU post continued.
(https://soonersports.com/news/2023/4/17/womens-gymnastics-the-nations-best-oklahoma-finishes-no-1-in-final-ranking )
The women's squad went 28-2 this season, capturing the Big 12 championship and the thirteenth straight NCAA regional crown.
In encounters with reporters after gaining this year’s championship, K.J. Kindler, University of Oklahoma women’s gymnastics coach, deflected credit to her team and to assistant coaches after winning yet another national championship in last month’s competition,
The University of Oklahoma has now won 42 national championships, with 23 of those coming during A.D. Joe Castiglione's 25-year tenure.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, drawing upon press releases from Oklahoma's two U.S. Senators, and from the University of Oklahoma's 'Sooner Sports' website.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Introduces The DRIVE Act To Protect Ranchers, Farmers, and Truckers from Biden Overreach
- Republican Study Committee's slate of bills to oppose Iran -- Kevin Hern says members are 'paying attention'
- Mullin, Lankford Honor OU Women’s Gymnastics Second-Straight NCAA National Championship
- LEGO Convention Coming to Oklahoma City Convention Center in September
- Glossip Lawyer fights to keep Oklahoma from 'the grave injustice' of allowing a May 18 execution
- Oklahoma Energy Index suggests increased oil and gas activity in the months, years ahead
- Introducing The Free Market Mortgage Act of 2023 -- Column
- ACLU wants mutilating children to be a right for all Oklahomans and is suing the state for it - OPINION
Most Popular
Articles
- Democrats continue to oppose MLK Bill
- Pratt & Whitney announces $255 million expansion in Oklahoma City
- Rose State College Tragic School Shooting -- Commentary
- Preparing for Tornadoes in Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- School choice has yet to become a reality - Commentary
- Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen backs 'Limit, Save, Grow Act' with $4.8 Trillion in Spending Cuts, calls on Democrats to back physical barriers for Border Reinforcement
- Oklahoma On Verge of Major Education Accomplishment - Commentary
- Half Sunken Car Spotted by Coach Was Stolen from DHS According to OKCFD
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.