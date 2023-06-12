Billy James, a graduate of the “the Mount” from the class of 2002, will return to the Rocket campus.
“We are excited to bring Billy James back home to coach at his Alma Mater. Billy brings with him knowledge of the game and an unparalleled understanding of the Mount community and the mission of our school. His passion and desire to be back on campus has made this an easy decision. Billy has several years of experience ranging from head coaching to most recently serving as an assistant on a 5A state semi-finals team,” said Richie Henderson, MSM Athletic Director.
James is a 2002 graduate of Mount St. Mary Catholic High School and 2008 graduate of Conception Seminary College. He has continued to work in educational and athletic settings over the past decade.
Following undergrad, Billy James earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Oklahoma.
With over seven years of high school coaching and teaching experience, Billy is coming off of a successful season with El Reno High School where the team finished in the 5A state semi-finals.
Billy will serve as Head Girls Basketball Coach and will be “in the building each school day providing academic support for students,” a recent press release circulated to news organizations from Mount St. Mary said.
“I am thrilled to be a part of The Mount Community, a special place, with truly exceptional people. People that shaped my Catholic faith and instilled character and values in me when I was a student here. It is an honor to be given the opportunity to serve this community and give back what was given to me. I am coming home,” James said, in a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper.
