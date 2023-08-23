According to an article in "Only in your State" there are dangerous places in Oklahoma and they found the top ten most dangerous places:
- I-44 tornado corridor- one of the most dangerous areas on the earth by Popular Mechanics Magazine. There have been 140 tornadoes in the region since the early 1900's.
- The 5-mile stretch of I-35 between SE 15th St. and NE 36th St. in Oklahoma City-according to ODOT this section of highway is the most dangerous in the state. Fifteen people were killed in car crashes here between 2007 and 2012.
- Broken Arrow Expressway and Memorial Drive in Tulsa-high traffic volume here results in too many accidents.
- Carter County-Crime reports say that the rate of violent crime here is 938.1 per 100,000 people.
- I-240 between Will Rogers Airport and Southeastern Ave-there were 14 deaths here in auto accidents between 2007 and 2012.
- The Lakes-drownings on the lakes in the state make them one of the most dangerous places to go.
- E. Mohawk Blvd and N Cincinnati Ave. in North Tulsa-ranked 9th in the top 25 most dangerous places where your chances of becoming a crime victim at this spot is 1 in 13.
- NE 36th St. And Martin Luther King Ave. in Oklahoma City-ranked as one of the worst neighborhoods in the U.S. due to poverty level and your high chances of becoming a victim here.
- Midwest City-Movoto Real Estate Blog says 1 in 17 here will be a victim of a crime.
- East 71st St and S Mingo Rd in Tulsa-a busy crossroads that could get you in a accident with possible injury.
