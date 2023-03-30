OKLAHOMA CITY – A beautiful, animal and fun-filled 2nd annual Spring Open House will be held at the Mollie Spencer Farm located at 1001 Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon. Visit the farm’s furry friends on Saturday, April 1 from 9 – 11 a.m. and learn more about all they do in nature.
The Mollie Spencer Farm is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization owned and operated by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund for the benefit of the City of Yukon and surrounding communities.
The 33-acre property was originally purchased in 1894 by Mollie Spencer, whose husband, L. M. Spencer, and brother-in-law, A. N. Spencer, founded the town of Yukon in 1891. Mollie Spencer was the grandmother of Oklahoma philanthropist, John Kirkpatrick, and great-great grandmother to his grandson Christian Keesee. The farm has been in the family since 1894.
Attendees will enjoy meandering through the pollinator and vegetable gardens while on a self-guided tour, then venture on through the apiary and over to visit the bees, sheep, donkeys, horses, and longhorns, where guests can meet the newest addition to the herd – baby Spencer.
The new calf Spencer, his mother Marianne, and brother Rusty are all direct descendants from the longhorns herded up the Chisholm Trail through the Mollie Spencer Farm in the years after the Civil War.
This event is free, but registration is strongly encouraged. Click here to RSVP.
“We hope to see Oklahomans young and old out at the Mollie Spencer Farm on Saturday, April 1 to interact with animals, play on the farm, and learn in nature,” said Christian Keesee, President – Mollie Spencer Farm Board of Directors.
“And, please join us for any of our events this spring, ranging from topics related to gardening, farm animals, wildlife, and the environment,” Keesee added.
The Spring Open House involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so guests are asked to wear proper clothing for outdoors. Parking is available on the north side of the Farm at Yukon Middle School. Attendees should enter the Farm through the Chisholm Trail entrance.
The Mollie Spencer Farm is the perfect spot for spending time in nature getting to know about farm animals, and much more.
Other upcoming events presented by the Mollie Spencer Farm and Community Partners include:
Easter on the Prairie
Presented by the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society
Saturday, April 8 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Morning Conversation Series – Spring Gardening:
Saturday, April 22 (9 – 10:30 a.m.)
Bird Walk for Beginners
Saturday, April 29 (8 – 10 a.m.)
Coffee & Conversation: Beekeeping in Your Backyard
Saturday, May 6 (9 – 10:30 a.m.)
Stirling Classic Scottish Festival
Presented by Stirling Classic Scottish Festival
Friday, May 19 – Sunday, May 21
For a complete listing of events, visit the Mollie Spencer Farm Facebook page.
The Mollie Spencer Farm promotes the health, wellbeing and humane treatment of animals, while also providing a refuge for a few farm animals and naturally-occurring wildlife. The farm’s mission is to provide educational opportunities that promote animal well-being, support regional history and celebrate a sense of community pride in Yukon, Oklahoma. Public access is only allowed during public events and scheduled activities.
The Mollie Spencer Farm is committed to the safety of their visitors. Event attendees are asked to not visit the Mollie Spencer Farm if they are sick with COVID-19.
For more information, call 405-767-3702 or visit molliespencerfarm.org.
